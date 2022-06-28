Stress incontinence: what it is, causes and treatment

Stress urinary incontinence is easily identified when there is involuntary leakage of urine when straining, such as coughing, laughing, sneezing or lifting heavy objects, for example.

This usually happens when the pelvic floor muscles and urinary sphincter are weak and is therefore more common in the elderly. However, problems in the spinal column or brain that can change the signals sent to the muscles can also be the cause of this type of incontinence.

Often, people with this problem end up isolating themselves and avoiding social interactions as they are afraid of smelling like urine. However, there are some forms of treatment that help reduce the frequency of incontinence episodes and can even stop the involuntary leakage of urine.

What can cause incontinence

Stress urinary incontinence occurs when there is a weakening of the sphincter or the muscles that hold the bladder and this can have some causes such as:

multiple births : women who have gone through labor several times may have more dilated and injured pelvic muscles, making it difficult for the sphincter to work to contain urine in the bladder;

: women who have gone through labor several times may have more dilated and injured pelvic muscles, making it difficult for the sphincter to work to contain urine in the bladder; Obesity : excess weight causes more pressure on the bladder, facilitating the output of urine;

: excess weight causes more pressure on the bladder, facilitating the output of urine; prostate surgery: Men who have had their prostate removed are at greater risk of having stress incontinence because minor injuries to the sphincter or sphincter nerves can occur during surgery, reducing their ability to close and hold urine.

In addition, people with conditions that can cause frequent coughing or sneezing are also at an increased risk of incontinence, especially with aging, as the muscles weaken and are not able to compensate for the pressure on the bladder. The same is true for high-impact sports like running or jumping rope, for example.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of stress urinary incontinence can be made by a general practitioner or urologist by evaluating symptoms. However, some tests can also be done, such as an ultrasound of the bladder, to assess the amount of urine when the episode of urine loss occurs, making it easier to choose a form of treatment.

How is the treatment done?

There is no specific treatment for stress urinary incontinence, and the doctor may choose several forms of treatment, such as:

Kegel exercises : can be done daily to strengthen the pelvic floor, reducing the frequency of incontinence episodes. See how to do this type of exercises;

: can be done daily to strengthen the pelvic floor, reducing the frequency of incontinence episodes. See how to do this type of exercises; Decrease the amount of water you drink : must be calculated with the doctor to avoid excessive formation of urine, but without causing dehydration of the body;

: must be calculated with the doctor to avoid excessive formation of urine, but without causing dehydration of the body; do bladder training: it consists of making appointments to go to the bathroom in order to get the bladder used to emptying at the same time, avoiding involuntary leakage.

In addition, making some dietary changes can also help in cases of incontinence. Watch a video from our nutritionist about eating in these cases:

While there are no drugs approved specifically for incontinence, some doctors may recommend using antidepressants such as Duloxetine, which decrease stress and anxiety by reducing contraction of the abdominal muscles and relieving pressure on the bladder.

Another option for cases that do not improve with either technique is to have incontinence surgery in which the doctor repairs and strengthens the pelvic muscles. Learn more about this type of surgery and when to do it.