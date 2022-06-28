Bitter salt: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Powdered magnesium sulfate is the active ingredient of a mineral supplement known as bitter salt produced by Uniphar, Farmax and Laboratório Catarinense, for example.

This product can be purchased without a prescription but should only be used with medical knowledge as it has its risks and complications, although it is normally well tolerated.

what is it for

Powdered magnesium sulfate is indicated as a laxative, and is also useful against heartburn, poor digestion, magnesium deficiency, muscle pain, arthritis, phlebitis and fibromyalgia. Despite not having this indication in the package insert, magnesium sulfate can also be used to clean the skin and against ingrown toenails.

How to use

The use of bitter salt varies according to age:

Adults : For an intense and immediate laxative effect, 15 g of bitter salt should be used in 1 glass of water;

Children over 6 years old: Use 5 g dissolved in a glass of water, or as directed by your doctor.

​Magnesium sulfate should be taken according to medical advice and should not exceed the recommended dose per day and should not be used for more than 2 weeks.

Possible side effects

Side effects of magnesium sulfate are minimal, the most common being diarrhea.

When not to be used

Magnesium sulfate or bitter salt is contraindicated in patients with renal dysfunction, in children under 2 years of age or with intestinal worms, in pregnant women and in case of chronic intestinal obstruction, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and other inflammation of the intestine. .