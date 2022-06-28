Paget’s disease: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Paget’s disease, also known as osteitis deformans, is a metabolic bone disease of unknown origin that usually affects especially the pelvic region, femur, tibia, spinal vertebrae, clavicle and humerus. This disease is characterized by the destruction of bone tissue, which then re-forms but with deformities. The new bone that forms is structurally larger but weaker and heavily calcified.

It usually appears after the age of 60, although from the age of 40 there are already documented cases. It has a benign manifestation and most patients do not have symptoms for a long time, and as most often occurs at advanced ages, symptoms are often confused with other diseases such as arthritis or arthrosis that arises due to age.

Symptoms of Paget’s Disease

Most people who have Paget’s disease do not show any signs or symptoms of change, discovering the disease during imaging tests to investigate another condition. On the other hand, some people may develop symptoms, the most common being bone pain at night.

The disease can be identified from the age of 40, being more frequent after the age of 60, and the symptoms are more related to the complications that can happen, the main ones being:

Bone pain, especially in the legs;

Joint deformity and pain;

Deformation in the legs, leaving them arched;

Frequent bone fractures;

Increased curvature of the spine, leaving the person “hunchbacked”;

Osteoporosis;

Arched legs;

Deafness caused by enlargement of the bones of the skull.

Although the causes are not yet fully known, it is known that Paget’s disease may be related to a latent viral infection, because in some cases, viruses have already been found in the affected bones. In addition, it is also known that Paget’s disease can also be related to genetic factors and, therefore, people from the same family are more likely to develop the disease.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of Paget’s disease must be made by the orthopedist initially by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented by the person. However, to confirm the diagnosis it is necessary to perform some imaging tests, such as X-ray and bone scintigraphy, in addition to laboratory tests, such as measurement of calcium phosphorus and alkaline phosphatase in the blood. In Paget’s disease, it can be seen that calcium and potassium values ​​are normal and alkaline phosphatase is usually elevated.

In some cases, the doctor may also recommend performing an MRI, with the aim of identifying the possibility of sarcoma, giant cell tumor and metastases, or a CT scan to verify the possibility of a fracture.

Treatment for Paget’s disease

The treatment for Paget’s disease should be guided by the orthopedist according to the severity of the symptoms, and in some cases, the use of analgesics or anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve pain may be indicated, in addition to the use of modulators. of bone activity in cases where the disease is more active.

In addition to medication, it is important to do physical therapy to control symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life. Surgery is the most appropriate treatment in cases of nerve compression or to replace a damaged joint.

1. Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy must be personally guided by a physical therapist and must be individualized because each person must have their treatment suited to their needs, and stretching and muscle strengthening exercises may be indicated, which can be done with the use of devices such as waves. short, infrared, ultrasound and TENS. Thus, through these exercises it is possible to avoid possible falls and fractures, since balance is also stimulated.

In addition, the physical therapist may also indicate the performance of physical exercises, in addition to physical therapy sessions, and the use of crutches or walkers to facilitate walking and reduce the risk of falls, in some cases.

Preferably sessions should be performed daily or at least 3 times a week to improve cardiovascular fitness, promote independence and improve quality of life. Although physical therapy is not able to cure Paget’s disease, it is very important to reduce the motor complications imposed by the disease’s progress.

2. Food

The nutritionist may indicate the consumption of foods rich in calcium and vitamin D to improve bone health, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, fish, eggs and shellfish. These foods should be consumed daily, preferably skimmed dairy products, to avoid excess fat in the diet.

To increase the production of vitamin D in the body, it is important to sunbathe for at least 20 minutes every day, without using sunscreen, as this vitamin is produced in the skin. In addition, practicing physical activity regularly helps to increase the absorption of calcium in the intestine and its fixation in the bones, helping to fight the disease.

Watch the video below for more tips to make your bones stronger and avoid the signs and symptoms of Paget’s disease:

3. Medicines

Medicines must be prescribed by the doctor and can be taken daily or at certain times of the year, as needed. Some indicated are bisphosphonates in tablet or injection form such as alendronate, pamidronate, risedronate or zoledronic acid, or drugs such as calcitonin, in addition to calcium carbonate tablets associated with cholecalciferol.

Affected people are usually followed up every 3 months so the doctor can see if the drugs are working or if they need to be changed. When the person is more stable, follow-up can be done every 6 months or every year and must be maintained for life because the disease has no cure and can cause serious deformities.

4. Surgery

Normally, well-oriented physiotherapeutic treatment is capable of bringing numerous benefits to the person, postponing or avoiding surgery, however, treatment must be strictly adhered to.

Surgery may be an option when physical therapy is not enough to combat symptoms and deformities, when there is compression of nerves or when the person needs to replace the joint, and if there is severe degeneration that causes severe pain and blockage of movement.

The orthopedist can replace the joint and after this procedure it is necessary to return to physiotherapy to prevent complications and improve the range and strength of body movements, thus facilitating the person’s daily life.