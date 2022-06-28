Can pregnant women travel by airplane?

The pregnant woman can travel by plane as long as she has consulted the obstetrician before the trip so that an evaluation is carried out and whether there is any risk. In general, air travel is safe from the 3rd month of pregnancy, as before that there is still a risk of miscarriage and changes in the baby’s formation process, in addition to the fact that the first trimester of pregnancy can be marked by constant nausea, which could make the trip uncomfortable and unpleasant.

For the trip to be considered safe, it is recommended to pay attention to the type of plane, as smaller planes may not have a pressurized cabin, which can result in decreased oxygenation of the placenta, increased heart rate and blood pressure. In addition, some conditions related to women can interfere with the safety of the flight and the health of the baby, such as:

Vaginal bleeding or pain before boarding;

High pressure;

Sickle cell anemia;

Diabetes;

Placental insufficiency;

Ectopic pregnancy;

severe anemia.

Therefore, a medical evaluation at least 10 days before the trip is essential to verify the health status of the mother and baby and, thus, be indicated if the trip is safe or not.

How long can pregnant women travel by plane?

Although there is no consensus between doctors and airlines as to when it is safe for pregnant women to travel by plane, travel is normally allowed up to 28 weeks in the case of a single pregnancy, or 25 weeks in the case of twins, provided that do not have any sign of contraindication, such as vaginal bleeding, high blood pressure or diabetes, for example.

In the case of women with a higher gestational age, travel is allowed up to 35 weeks of gestation, provided that the woman has a medical authorization in hand, which must include the origin and destination of the trip, date of flight, maximum flight time allowed, gestational age, estimated birth date, and doctor’s comments. This document must be sent to the airline and presented at check-in and/or boarding. From week 36, travel is only authorized by the airline if the doctor accompanies the woman during the trip.

What to do if labor starts on the plane

If the uterine contractions start inside the plane, the woman should try to remain calm while informing the crew about what is happening, because if the trip is very long and you are still far from your destination, it may be necessary to land. at the nearest airport or call an ambulance to wait for you once you land at your destination.

Labor can take around 12 to 14 hours in the first pregnancy and this time tends to decrease in subsequent pregnancies, which is why it is not advisable to travel by air, especially on long journeys, after 35 weeks of pregnancy. However, the woman’s body is prepared for conception and childbirth can happen naturally inside the plane, with the help of close people and the crew, being a remarkable experience.

How to relax during the flight

To ensure calm and tranquility during the flight, it is advisable to avoid travel very close to the probable date of delivery and preferably choose a seat in the aisle, close to the plane’s bathroom, because it is normal for the pregnant woman to have to get up to go to the bathroom several times. during the trip.

Other tips that can be useful, ensuring peace and quiet during the trip are:

Keep your belt tight at all times below the belly and wear light and comfortable clothing;

below the belly and wear light and comfortable clothing; Get up to walk around the plane every hour to improve blood circulation, reducing the risk of thrombosis;

to improve blood circulation, reducing the risk of thrombosis; Avoid very tight clothes to avoid changes in blood circulation;

to avoid changes in blood circulation; Drink water avoiding coffee, soft drinks or teas, and preferring easily digestible foods;

avoiding coffee, soft drinks or teas, and preferring Adopt breathing techniquesmaintaining concentration on the abdominal movement, as it helps to keep the mind focused and calm, helping to relax.

Keeping books and magazines on hand with subjects you like can also help make your trip less stressful. If you’re afraid of flying, it might be useful to buy a book that talks about this subject, because everyone has good tips for overcoming fear and anxiety during the flight.

In addition, it is important not to forget that after long trips, some symptoms of Jet Lag may appear, such as tiredness and difficulty sleeping, which are normal and end up disappearing in a few days.