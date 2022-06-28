Paranoid schizophrenia: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Schizophrenia is a psychiatric disorder in which the person totally or partially loses contact with objective reality, and it is common to see, hear or feel sensations that do not exist in reality.

Paranoid schizophrenia is the most common subtype of schizophrenia, in which delusions of stalking or the appearance of other people predominate, which often makes the person suspicious, aggressive and violent.

This disease has no cure, but it can be controlled with the follow-up of a psychiatrist, psychologist and the use of medication. Know the other types of schizophrenia.

main symptoms

People with paranoid schizophrenia have the following main symptoms:

Believing that they are being persecuted or betrayed;

Feeling like you have super powers;

Having hallucinations, such as hearing voices or seeing something that is not real

Aggression, agitation and tendency to be violent.

Although these are the most common symptoms of this subtype of schizophrenia, other symptoms such as memory changes, lack of concentration or social isolation, for example, may occur, although less frequently.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To diagnose schizophrenia, the psychiatrist evaluates, through a clinical interview, signs and symptoms presented by the person, in addition to information given by family members or caregivers, for example.

In some cases, exams such as computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging may also be recommended, for example, to exclude other diseases that can cause similar symptoms, such as brain tumor or dementia, for example, since there are currently no laboratory tests that allow diagnose the disorder.

Possible causes

It is not known for sure what causes schizophrenia, but it is thought that this is a disease influenced by genetics, which added to environmental factors, such as viral infections during pregnancy, can influence brain development and lead to the emergence of this disorder. In addition, the onset of schizophrenia may be related to a change in neurotransmitter levels.

There is also an increased risk of developing schizophrenia in people who have suffered negative psychological experiences, sexual abuse, or some form of physical abuse.

How is the treatment done?

Paranoid schizophrenia has no cure, but ongoing treatment must be undertaken to prevent exacerbations of the disease.

Generally, the person is accompanied by a psychiatrist, and may also be integrated into a team consisting of a psychologist, a social worker and a nurse who are specialists in schizophrenia, who can help improve the person’s quality of life through psychotherapy, monitoring of daily activities and providing support and information about the disease to families.

The drugs that are usually prescribed by the doctor are antipsychotics, which help to control the symptoms of the disease. Those that are usually prescribed by a doctor are second-generation antipsychotics because they have fewer side effects, such as aripiprazole (Abilify), olanzapine (Zyprexa), paliperidone (Invega), quetiapine (Seroquel) or risperidone (Risperdal), for example.

In case there is no response to the treatment indicated by the doctor, the psychiatrist may indicate the performance of electroconvulsive therapy, also called ECT. It is important to inform family members or caregivers about this disease, as psychoeducation can help reduce relapses and improve the person’s quality of life.