5 tips to improve your mood

To improve mood effectively, small changes in habits can be made, such as relaxation techniques, food and even physical activities. In this way, the brain will be stimulated to increase the concentration of its mood regulating hormones such as serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA).

It is worth remembering that good mood is a state dependent on the well-being of the body and mind, but due to day-to-day tasks it can be affected by bad habits, such as daily stress at work or at home, sleeping little, not having time to do what you like or not to take the time to exercise can lead to hormonal imbalance, which triggers a bad mood.

Check out 5 action tips that can be done to help improve mood:

1. sleep well

Sleeping at least 8 hours a day is essential so that the brain can rest from daily tasks and be able to carry out its chemical functions, which include the production of hormones that increase the feeling of well-being and rest, and consequently improve mood.

During sleep, the body decreases the production of cortisol and adrenaline, helping to reduce stress.

2. Attention to food

Certain foods, such as beans, almonds, bananas, salmon, nuts and eggs, can help produce dopamine and serotonin, which are the hormones of happiness and well-being, as well as helping to regulate the nervous system, improving mood and reducing stress and anxiety. Check out other foods that help in the production of serotonin.

In the following video, nutritionist Tatiana Zanin talks about foods rich in tryptophan, which increase the production of hormones responsible for the feeling of well-being and happiness:

3. Do an activity you enjoy

Taking time to do an activity you enjoy, such as reading, listening to music, drawing or riding a bike, is also a way to increase endorphin levels, which are released by the pituitary and hypothalamus and act as a neurotransmitter, promoting the feeling of pleasure and improving mood.

4. Relaxation activities

Relaxation activities such as meditation and yoga reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, as well as helping to get in touch with yourself, often making feelings clear that you don’t notice throughout your day. This makes the process of getting closer to what is good for you, and abandoning habits that can cause sadness and anguish, easier. Learn how to practice meditation and what its benefits are.

5. Alternative therapies

Holistic therapies such as acupuncture, auriculotherapy, reiki and music therapy are practices that over time can improve mood. For providing relaxation and self-knowledge, helping to better deal with situations that could previously cause stress and deplete the person’s energy.

In addition to these, aromatherapy can be done in conjunction with other daily activities, it is a great technique to improve mood. See how it works and how to use aromatherapy to improve your mood.

This type of therapy is usually considered as a complement to clinical situations, such as anxiety and stress, which can affect mood and lead to states of anger, for example. However, these therapies should not replace the treatment indicated by the doctor.

When a bad mood can be a disease

In certain cases, when the bad mood is combined with fatigue that does not go away and extreme irritation, which does not improve with changing habits and using all the resources necessary for this., It is recommended that a doctor be sought, so that a disease such as hyperthyroidism, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Stroke, for example, which can affect mood and lead to episodes of anger can be ruled out when controlling the underlying disease.

When bad mood is frequent, is not associated with organic diseases and does not improve with a change in lifestyle or treatment indicated by the doctor, it may be necessary for the person to be referred for treatment with the appropriate professional, such as a psychiatrist or psychologist, this is because may be indicative of mental changes, such as dysthymia, for example. Understand what dysthymia is and how to treat it.

The following test can provide some guidance if the question arises as to whether it is just routine, transient moodiness, or whether it is possible that it is a disorder.