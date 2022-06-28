Infantile uterus: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Infantile uterus, also known as hypoplastic uterus or hypotrophic hypogonadism, is a congenital malformation in which the uterus does not fully develop. Generally, the infantile uterus is only diagnosed during adolescence due to the absence of menstruation, because before this period it does not cause any type of symptoms.

The infant uterus is not always curable, as the smaller the size of the organ the more difficult it is to stimulate its growth, however, treatment can be done to try to enlarge the uterus to allow for a pregnancy.

Infant uterus symptoms

The infantile uterus is difficult to identify, since the external female genitals are normal and, therefore, in most cases it is only identified during routine examinations. However, you may also notice some symptoms such as:

Delay in the first period (menarche), which in normal situations happens around the age of 12;

Absence of pubic or armpit hair;

Poor development of the female breasts and genitals;

Uterus volume less than 30 cubic centimeters in adulthood;

Irregular menstruation or absence of menstruation;

Difficulty getting pregnant or miscarriages.

The first signs of sexual maturity begin around 11 or 12 years of age. Therefore, a woman aged 15 years or older who still has any of the above signs may have some major hormonal change and should go to the gynecologist for an evaluation and tests.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of the infantile uterus is made by the gynecologist from the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the woman, mainly the fact of the delayed first menstruation, little development of the breasts and absence of pubic hair. In addition, the doctor performs the pelvic exam to check for genital development.

In addition, the gynecologist may recommend performing other tests to confirm the diagnosis, such as blood tests to check hormone levels, MRI and pelvic or transvaginal ultrasound in which the size of the uterus is checked, which in these cases is less than 30 cm3 of volume.

Check out other conditions that can change the size of the uterus.

Causes of infant uterus

The infantile uterus happens when the uterus does not develop correctly, remaining the same size as during childhood, and can be the result of diseases that lead to a decrease in the production of hormones responsible for the development of female reproductive organs. Also, infantile uterus can happen due to genetic changes or prolonged and constant use of steroid medications, which can lead to hormonal imbalance.

Can someone with a baby uterus get pregnant?

Women who have an infantile uterus may have greater difficulty getting pregnant because, if the uterus is smaller than normal, spontaneous abortion may occur due to lack of space for the fetus to develop.

In addition, many women with an infant uterus also have problems with the functioning of the ovaries and, therefore, may not be able to produce eggs that are mature enough to be fertilized.

Thus, in the case of a child uterus, it is recommended to consult an obstetrician before trying to conceive to evaluate the chances of treatment to become pregnant, which may include artificial insemination.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for an infant uterus should be guided by a gynecologist and is usually done with the use of hormonal drugs to help the uterus grow and develop, even if it is not always possible to reach a normal size.

With the use of medication, the ovaries begin to release eggs monthly and the uterus begins to increase in size, allowing for a normal and reproductive cycle and pregnancy, in some cases.