Polarized sunglasses: what they are and main benefits

The polarized sunglasses are a type of glasses whose lenses are made to protect the eyes from the light rays that are reflected on the surfaces. UVA rays are the ones that most affect the earth’s surface and that’s why they are essential in a good sunglasses. However, the most suitable sunglasses to protect eye health is the one that has 3 filters: UVA, UVB and UVC. Polarized glasses, on the other hand, provide visual comfort as they manage to organize the way the rays enter the eyes, reducing glare.

Sunglasses are essential to protect vision on sunny days and even on cloudy days, because they avoid direct contact with UV rays, preventing the development of eye diseases in addition to providing greater visual comfort. For this reason, glasses should be worn by everyone on sunny days, even by babies and children, when playing outdoors.

Main benefits

Sunglasses with polarized lenses can have several health benefits, the main ones being:

Protect your eyes from the harmful effects of the sunbeing a great complement to the sun protection used on the skin; Prevent premature aging and the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes and forehead; Decrease the risk of cataracts and other eye diseases; Greater visual comfort when walking outdoors; dim the brightness and of light; improve sharpness what is seen; decrease blurring and increase color perception.

Despite being suitable for use in all situations, the polarized lens is especially suitable for use on the beach, for driving and practicing water sports or in the snow, where the sun hits hard causing greater discomfort in the eyes.

Importance of filters in sunglasses

Good quality sunglasses are more expensive, but they usually contain special filters that block the sun’s rays, protecting and ensuring the health of the eyes. See in the following table the importance of these 4 filters in sunglasses:

What parts of the eye does it protect GRAPE Crystalline UVB Cornea and

crystalline UVC Cornea polarized all the eye

There are several models on the market for all types of face. Some can even be made to measure with the degree that the individual needs, and can replace the use of common prescription glasses on sunny days.

The cheapest and fake sunglasses should not be bought as we do not know if they protect the eyes from the sun, as they may not have the necessary filters, and they can cause eye diseases, because the darker the lens, the greater the dilation of the eye. pupil and consequently greater exposure to harmful sun rays. However, the vast majority of brands sold in Brazil have good filters, with the exception of pirated sunglasses sold at street vendors, for example.

To ensure total sun protection, in addition to the use of sunscreen for the body and face, it is also recommended the daily use of good sunglasses, with UVA, UVB and UVC filters or sunglasses with a lens. polarized.