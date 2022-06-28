Is Anxiety Curable? – Your Health

Anxiety is a natural feeling for all people, and therefore it has no cure, as it is the body’s way of realizing that it is facing a challenging or dangerous situation, such as a job interview, exam, first date or even crossing a street. busy.

However, for a person with an anxiety disorder, this feeling does not go away, it can get worse over time or happen very often, even in common and known situations, and this can cause psychological and physical suffering, as anxiety has many levels, and different symptoms in each level.

Despite having a genetic component, the beginning of childhood and adolescence are crucial factors for the onset of generalized anxiety. There are factors that promote increased anxiety, such as excessive consumption of alcohol, caffeine, illicit drugs such as cocaine or Cannabis and medications such as insulin or antihistamines, for example. Know the possible causes of generalized anxiety.

Although the probability of anxiety remission is low and relapses are frequent, treatment with professional guidance, when followed carefully, can help the person to deal with chronic anxiety, making possible a balanced, lighter life and with the opportunity to recover. manage sudden feelings of distress caused by anxiety.

How is the treatment done?

Anxiety treatment begins with the emotional health exam, where the psychiatrist or psychologist, ask questions about the symptoms and how long they have been present, to clarify the level of anxiety and if it is related to another psychological disorder such as depression or bipolar, for example.

Anxiety disorders are usually treated with psychotherapy, medication, or both, in addition to complementing relaxation activities, lifestyle changes, and improved diet:

1. Medicines

First-line treatment is serotonin receptor inhibitor antidepressants for about 6 to 12 months. In addition, the psychiatrist may assess the need to include anti-anxiety medications such as benzodiazepines for a short period of time. Learn about other remedies used to treat anxiety.

This treatment does not usually last long, as its purpose is for the person to be able to return to daily activities that were impaired by anxiety, while they are in the process of learning to deal with anxiety.

2. Psychotherapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is the most commonly used psychotherapy for the treatment of generalized anxiety. In this type of therapy, the person is trained to identify recurring negative and irrational thoughts, and how to behave and react during situations that can cause anxiety and fear. The practice of social skills are also trained, as they are essential to avoid situations where the person loses control.

Psychotherapy is usually indicated about 8 weeks after starting pharmacological treatment and lasts approximately 6 to 12 sessions in which different tools are developed to deal with anxiety.

Psychotherapy allows the person to manage anxiety symptoms more efficiently, preparing for situations that can trigger. Check out what types of psychotherapy are and how they are done.

3. Meditation

One of the principles of meditation is to be present and anxiety can steal the person’s presence in the moment, leading them into a future with conflicts that may not happen.

In the same way that negative anxious thoughts become a habit, the practice of thoughts focused on reality too, this practice associated with breathing exercises and analysis of thoughts, which meditation provides, is the complement in the treatment that most relieves suffering. of the anxious.

4. Physical exercises

Physical exercise can make a big difference in the treatment of anxiety, because during practice, the brain releases natural chemicals that can improve the feeling of well-being, such as endorphins that decrease the intensity of the cycle of negative thoughts that feed anxiety.

Physical activity, in addition to good hormones, helps to increase self-confidence, improves social interaction, is a healthy way to deal with problems. Find out how to start exercising.

5. Food

While there are no dietary changes that can cure anxiety, being mindful of what you eat can help complement treatment. Attitudes like including some protein with your first meal can help you feel fuller and keep your blood sugar stable, so you have more energy to start the day, avoiding the feeling of fatigue that generalized anxiety can cause.

Another example are foods rich in complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, oats or quinoa, which can increase the amount of serotonin in the brain, which has a calming effect. See other foods that can help with anxiety.