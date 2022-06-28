Best natural recipes to treat depression

A good natural remedy for depression that can help the clinical treatment of the disease is the consumption of bananas, oats and milk, as they are foods very rich in tryptophan, a substance that increases the production of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter responsible for improving mood. and promoting relaxation.

These recipes can be used frequently by those who are treating depression, but they can also be used from time to time to prevent the onset of the illness in those who are more prone to being sad, especially during the changing seasons of the year.

1. Banana smoothie

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of oatmeal;

1 medium banana;

100 ml of milk.

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients in a blender and take the vitamin on an empty stomach for 10 days to start the day in a good mood and with extra energy.

In addition to this vitamin, you can also enrich your diet with other foods rich in tryptophan, such as almonds, eggs, cheese or potatoes, for example. Discover other foods rich in tryptophan.

2. Chicken with peanuts

Chicken and peanuts are rich in tryptophan, so here’s a delicious recipe for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, cut into pieces;

6 cloves of garlic;

1 chopped onion;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

1 bay leaf;

to taste: salt, black pepper and powdered ginger;

4 chopped carrots;

1 chopped leek;

500 ml of water;

200 g roasted peanuts.

Preparation mode

Sauté the garlic in the oil and add the onion and leek until golden. Then add the chicken and stir constantly so it doesn’t stick to the pan, adding a little water. Put the seasonings to taste and then add the carrot and the rest of the water. Leave it on medium heat with the pan covered and when it is almost ready add the peanuts mixing very well.

3. Almond and banana pancake

In addition to juice, another natural and delicious option to help treat depression is the almond pancake with banana, because, in addition to containing bananas and oats, it also has almonds and eggs, which are other foods with tryptophan, increasing the production of the hormone. of good mood.

Ingredients

60 grams of oats;

1 medium banana;

1 egg;

1 tablespoon of chopped almonds.

Preparation mode

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Then, place the mixture in a non-stick skillet or a regular skillet, with a little coconut oil, and cook until each side of the pancake is golden brown. Finally, place the pancake in a parting and add a little honey if necessary.