Vegetative state: what it is, symptoms and when it is cured

The vegetative state happens when a person is awake, but not conscious and also does not have any kind of voluntary movement, therefore unable to understand or interact with what is happening around them. Thus, although it is common for a person in a vegetative state to open their eyes, it is usually just an involuntary reaction of the body, not being controlled by its own will.

Generally, this state arises when there is a very sharp decrease in brain function, which is just enough to maintain involuntary movements, such as breathing and heartbeat. Thus, although external stimuli, such as sounds, continue to reach the brain, the person cannot interpret them and, therefore, has no reaction.

The vegetative state is more common in people who have suffered extensive brain damage, as in more severe cases of blows to the head, brain tumor or stroke, for example.

Symptoms of the vegetative state

In addition to the lack of awareness and inability to interact with what is around them, the person in a vegetative state may also show other signs such as:

Open and close your eyes during the day;

Slow eye movements;

Chewing or swallowing, other than during the meal;

Make small sounds or moans;

Contracting the muscles when you hear a very loud sound or if it causes pain in the skin;

Tear production.

This type of movement is due to primitive reactions of the human body, but is often mistaken for voluntary movements, especially by family members of the affected person, which can lead to the belief that the person has gained consciousness and is no longer in a vegetative state.

What is the difference from coma?

The main difference between a coma and a vegetative state is that in a coma the person does not appear to be awake and therefore there is no eye opening or involuntary movements such as yawning, smiling or making small sounds.

Understand more about coma and what happens to the person in the coma.

Is the vegetative state curable?

In some cases, the vegetative state is curable, especially when it lasts less than a month and has a reversible cause, such as intoxication, or lasts less than 12 months when it happens due to a blow, for example. However, when the vegetative state is caused by brain damage or lack of oxygen, healing may be more difficult and may not even be achieved.

If the vegetative state continues for more than 6 months, it is usually considered a persistent or permanent vegetative state, and the longer it passes, the less likely it is to cure. In addition, after 6 months, even if the person recovers, it is very likely that they will have serious sequelae, such as difficulty speaking, walking or understanding.

Main causes of the vegetative state

The causes of the vegetative state are usually related to lesions or changes in the functioning of the brain, the main ones being:

Strong blows to the head;

Accidents or serious falls;

Cerebral hemorrhage;

Aneurysm or stroke;

Brain tumour.

In addition, neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, can also interfere with the normal functioning of the brain and, therefore, although it is rarer, they can also be the basis of the vegetative state.

How is the treatment done?

There is no specific treatment for the vegetative state and, therefore, the treatment must always be adapted to the type of symptom that each person presents, as well as to the causes that gave rise to the vegetative state. Thus, if there are cerebral hemorrhages, it is necessary to stop them, for example.

In addition, as the person in a vegetative state cannot perform daily activities, such as bathing or eating, for example, it is recommended that they stay in hospital so that the food is fed directly into the vein, thus avoiding , malnutrition, and for their hygiene care to be done daily.

In some cases, especially when there is a high likelihood that the person will recover, the doctor may also advise performing passive physical therapy, in which a physical therapist regularly moves the patient’s arms and legs to prevent the muscles from degrading and to maintain the functional joints.