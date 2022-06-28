9 benefits of olives (nutritional information and how to use)

The olive is an oleaginous fruit of the olive tree, which is widely used in cooking to season, add flavor and even as a main ingredient in certain sauces and spreads.

This fruit, known for having good fats and reducing cholesterol, also has nutrients such as vitamins A, K, E, zinc, selenium and iron, among other minerals that can bring many health benefits such as:

prevent atherosclerosis, for being rich in flavones with antioxidant action; prevent thrombosis, for having anticoagulant action; reduce blood pressurefor facilitating blood circulation; prevent breast cancerby reducing the chances of mutation of the cells; improve memory and protect against mental retardation by fighting free radicals; Reduce inflammation in the bodyby inhibiting the action of arachidonic acid; Improve skin health and prevents premature aging by having an antioxidant factor; Protect the retina and promote eye healthas it contains hydroxytyrosol and zeaxanthin; Reduce bad cholesterolas they are rich in monounsaturated fats.

To obtain the benefits of olives, the recommended amount of consumption is 7 to 8 units per day, only.

However, in cases of hypertension, the intake should be reduced to 2 to 3 olives a day, as the salt present in the preserves of this fruit can alter blood pressure, causing health complications.

Nutritional information table

The following table gives the nutritional composition in 100 g of canned green and black olives:

components Green olive Black olive Energy 145 kcal 105 kcal Protein 1.3 g 0.88 g carbohydrates 3.84 g 6.06 g fats 18.5 g 9. 54 g Saturated fat 2.3 g 1.263 g monounsaturated fats 9.6 g 7,043 g polyunsaturated fats 2.2 g 0.814 g dietary fiber 3.3 g 3 g Sodium 1556 mg 735 mg Iron 0.49 mg 3.31 mg senior 0.9 µg 0.9 µg Vitamin A 20 µg 19 µg Vitamin E 3.81 mg 1.65 mg vitamin K 1.4 µg 1.4 µg

Olives are sold canned because the natural fruit is very bitter, making it difficult to consume. Thus, the brine of the preserves improves the flavor of this fruit, which can be added to meats, rice, pasta, snacks, pizzas and sauces.

how to use olive

The best way to use olives is to add them to a nutritious and balanced diet, and this is usually done in salads, however this is a versatile fruit and can be used in all meals, as indicated below:

1. Olive pate

A great option for this pâté to be used for breakfast, afternoon snack and even to receive guests.

Ingredients:

8 pitted olives;

20 g of light cream;

20 g of ricotta;

1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil;

1 sprig of parsley to taste.

Preparation mode:

Mix all the ingredients in a blender and leave it in the fridge to freeze, it can be served with rolls or toast.

2. Olive sauce with basil

This sauce is refreshing, ideal for dressing salads and even being used as a side dish in other dishes.

Ingredients:

7 pitted olives;

2 sprigs of basil;

2 tablespoons of vinegar;

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

Preparation mode:

Chop all the ingredients into small pieces, mix with the vinegar and oil, let it rest for 10 minutes, serve immediately after this time.

3. Green broth

The green broth of olives can be consumed both for lunch and dinner, it is light, tasty and nutritious, and you can even have grilled fish or chicken as a side dish.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pitted olives;

100 g of spinach;

40 g of arugula;

1 unit of leek;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

1 clove of garlic;

400 ml of boiling water;

salt to taste.

Preparation mode:

In a non-stick frying pan, sauté all the ingredients, until the leaves wither, then add the boiling water and let it cook for 5 minutes. Right after hitting the blender, it is recommended that consumption be done while still hot.