Early aging: causes, symptoms and how to fight

Premature skin aging happens when, in addition to the natural aging caused by age, there is an acceleration of the formation of sagging, wrinkles and stains, which can happen as a consequence of life habits and environmental factors, for example.

Thus, to avoid premature aging and keep the skin of the face and body firmer and hydrated for longer, it is recommended to focus on attitudes such as having a diet rich in vegetables, drinking lots of liquids, always removing makeup and cleaning and skin, for example, because in addition to increasing levels of antioxidants, which are nutrients that fight aging by neutralizing free radicals, they leave the skin looking younger and healthier.

Main causes

Premature skin aging can happen due to several situations and happens when there is an increase in the amount of free radicals produced and circulating in the body, causing damage to tissue health.

Thus, some of the situations in which there is an increase in the amount of free radicals and which are directly related to premature aging are excessive sun exposure without protection, pollution, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, stress and poor diet.

Symptoms of skin aging

Aging is a natural process, however there are some signs and symptoms that indicate that the skin undergoes aging sooner than it should, the main ones being:

Wrinkles and frown lines on forehead around the lips (Chinese mustache) and eyes (crow’s feet): arise due to the loss of collagen and elastin, causing the skin to lose its usual firmness and flaws;

around the lips (Chinese mustache) and eyes (crow’s feet): arise due to the loss of collagen and elastin, causing the skin to lose its usual firmness and flaws; dark spots : they are caused due to excessive sun exposure and without photoprotection, since UV rays are aggressive to the skin, or also due to hormonal changes in pregnant or elderly women, which stimulate pigmentation;

: they are caused due to excessive sun exposure and without photoprotection, since UV rays are aggressive to the skin, or also due to hormonal changes in pregnant or elderly women, which stimulate pigmentation; excess sagging : premature aging makes the skin thinner and without firmness, due to the lack of hydration and loss of its fat layer, which makes it lack shine and vitality.

: premature aging makes the skin thinner and without firmness, due to the lack of hydration and loss of its fat layer, which makes it lack shine and vitality. presence of dark circles: The area around the eyes suffers a lot from the effect of aging, so intense or worsening dark circles can be a sign that the skin is not healthy.

In addition, the bleaching of hair strands can also become worse due to the action of free radicals, stress and lack of vitamins and minerals, as well as genetic and hormonal causes.

Take the following test and find out if your skin is prone to wrinkles:

How to fight premature aging

To combat the action of free radicals on the skin, preventing premature aging, it is important to focus on attitudes such as:

1. Use sunscreen daily

The use of sunscreen, preferably with SPF 30 or more, is essential to protect the skin from the action of UV rays, preventing not only aging but the formation of skin cancer. The ideal is to choose an ideal filter for each type of skin, whether oily or dry, to avoid other unwanted effects, such as the formation of acne.

Know how to choose the best sunscreen for your skin and how to use it.

2. Cleanse the skin

Daily cleansing of the face with specific products, such as soaps and lotions, helps to keep the skin soft and refreshed. It is also very important to always remove makeup after using it, especially before going to bed, with removers and washing with soap and water. This is very important to prevent dryness and damage caused by product buildup on the skin.

In addition, doing weekly exfoliations or peelings periodicals help to remove layers of dead skin and renew the skin. Check out the steps to cleanse your skin at home.

3. Consume antioxidant foods

Food care is essential to allow the skin to be young, working from the inside out. Thus, antioxidant nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium, zinc, isoflavones and resveratrol, for example, found in vegetables and fruits, such as carrots, beets, grapes, tomatoes, apricots, papaya and eggplant, for example, help not only to slow down skin aging, but also to maintain a healthier body.

Check out which foods are rich in antioxidants.

4. Do skin treatments

Dermatologist-oriented skin care techniques are great ways to not only fight the signs of aging, but also help to give your appearance a more youthful appearance, as they are able to reduce expression lines and eliminate blemishes. Some of the main recommended treatments are Radiofrequency, Carboxytherapy, Chemical Peeling, Pulsed Light, Microneedling or acid treatments, for example. Learn more about the techniques used to combat sagging on the face.

If these treatments are not enough, an alternative is the facial filler treatment with hyaluronic acid or botox, for example, or, as a last resort, plastic surgery, it is important to talk to the dermatologist about the available alternatives.

5. Have healthy habits

It is proven that harmful habits such as smoking, consuming alcoholic beverages in excess, sedentary lifestyle, stress and lack of rest harm the appearance of the skin, and it is very important to reverse these attitudes so that the skin tissues are well nourished, hydrated and healthy. So, it is recommended:

Practice physical activities 3 to 5 times a week;

Drink 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day;

Do not smoke;

Sleep well, avoiding wasting nights;

Avoid excessive stress.

In addition, it is recommended to keep routine medical evaluations up to date, in order to control diseases that can worsen the appearance of the skin, such as hormonal disorders, vitamin deficiencies or circulatory diseases, for example.