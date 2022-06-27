Imposter Syndrome: What It Is, Symptoms and How to Treat it

Imposter syndrome is a psychological disorder that, despite not being classified as a mental illness, is extensively studied. The symptoms presented are usually the same symptoms that are found in other disorders such as depression, anxiety and low self-esteem, for example.

This syndrome is very common in people who have competitive professions, such as athletes, artists and entrepreneurs, or in professions in which people are evaluated and tested at all times, such as in the areas of health and education, and usually affects the most insecure and that internalize criticism and failures.

However, anyone can develop this syndrome, and at any age, and it is more common when one is in a position to be the target of performance judgments, such as when receiving a promotion at work or starting a new project.

Main signs and symptoms

People with imposter syndrome typically exhibit 3 or more of the following behaviors:

1. Need to try too hard

The person with imposter syndrome believes that they need to try too hard, much more than other people, to justify their achievements and because they think they know less than others. Perfectionism and overwork are used to help justify performance, but it causes a lot of anxiety and burnout.

2. Self-sabotage

People with this syndrome believe that failure is inevitable and that at any moment someone experienced will unmask them in front of others. So, even without realizing it, you may prefer to put in less effort, avoiding spending energy on something you believe will not work and decreasing the chances of being judged by other people.

3. Postpone tasks

These people may always be putting off a task or leaving important appointments until the last moment. It is also common to take the maximum amount of time to fulfill these obligations, and all this is done with the aim of avoiding the moment of being evaluated or criticized for these tasks.

4. Fear of exposure

It is common for people with imposter syndrome to be always running away from moments when they can be evaluated or criticized. The choice of tasks and professions are often based on those in which they will be less noticeable, avoiding being the subject of evaluations.

When they are evaluated, they show a great capacity to discredit the achievements obtained and the praise of other people.

5. Comparison with others

Being a perfectionist, demanding with yourself and always thinking that you are inferior or know less than others, to the point of taking away all your merit, are some of the main characteristics of this syndrome. It can happen that the person thinks that he is never good enough in relation to others, which generates a lot of anguish and dissatisfaction.

6. Wanting to please everyone

Trying to make a good impression, striving for charisma and the need to please everyone at all times are ways to try to achieve approval, and for that you can even subject yourself to humiliating situations.

In addition, the person with imposter syndrome goes through periods of a lot of stress and anxiety because they think that, at any moment, more capable people will replace or unmask them. Thus, it is very common for these people to develop symptoms of anxiety and depression.

How to treat tax syndrome

In the event that characteristics of the imposter syndrome are identified, it is important that the person undergoes psychotherapy sessions to help internalize their abilities and skills, reducing the feeling of being a fraud.

In addition, some attitudes can help control the symptoms of this syndrome, such as:

Having a mentor, or someone more experienced and trusted to ask for honest opinions and advice;

Share your worries or anxieties with a friend;

Accept your own flaws and qualities, and avoid comparing yourself to others;

Respect your own limitations, not setting unreachable goals or commitments that cannot be met;

Accept that failures happen to anyone, and seek to learn from them;

Having a job that you enjoy, providing motivation and satisfaction.

Carrying out activities capable of relieving stress and anxiety, improving self-esteem and promoting self-knowledge, such as yoga, meditation and physical exercises, in addition to investing in leisure time, are very useful for the treatment of this type of psychological change.