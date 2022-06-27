6 ways to help someone with depression

When a friend or family member is experiencing depression, it is important to inform yourself about it, make the other person comfortable to talk about what is happening, provide emotional support, and recommend that psychological or psychiatric help be sought.

The treatment of depression when accompanied by one of these professionals, together with family support and the network of friends, can help the other to go through this period more quickly, preventing the case from getting worse. Find out how depression is treated.

Some actions can help to live with a depressed person, and help them to deal with depression, such as:

1. Look up information about depression

Searching for in-depth and complete information about what depression is, the types that exist and what signs and symptoms this psychological disorder can present, is the first step to help someone who is going through a depressive episode, thus preventing certain behaviors from occurring. and speeches that can be harmful to the depressed person. Understand better what depression is and what the signs are.

It is important to obtain information from official sources, as well as from experts on the subject, such as psychologists or psychiatrists, so that you have correct information and, thus, it is possible to offer greater help to the person who has depression.

In addition, seeking more information can also help to explain to the person that what they feel has treatment and improves. It is important not to adopt the role of therapist, as this could worsen the depressive condition, and therefore, it is recommended to limit yourself to information about what you are sure of and obtained from reliable sources.

2. Make the other comfortable

Allowing the other to talk or not about the situation, making them comfortable is of great importance when there is a desire to help someone who is going through a depressive episode. It is common for doubts to arise about how things happened and why they happened, however, the person may be ashamed of the reasons that triggered the disorder, but they may also not have the answer to this question.

It is important not to pressure the person to speak or ask questions that may make them uncomfortable, as this can interfere with the bond of trust that is being created.

3. Recommend that you see a therapist

Depression is a disabling psychological disorder, but it can be controlled and the signs and symptoms reduced almost to the point of disappearance, and this is only possible through psychotherapy, either with a psychologist or a psychiatrist, who will instruct the person with depression to understand what is happening and to deal rationally with the suffering that is felt in this disorder.

4. Make invitations to relaxation techniques

Most cases of depression have some degree of anxiety, even if the symptoms are not visible, so leaving an open invitation to practice a relaxation technique, which is usually done in pairs, can help the person who is experiencing it. by the depressive episode, to feel better, as long as it is as a complement to the treatment indicated by the professional.

Meditation, yoga, music therapy and aromatherapy, for example, are relaxation techniques capable of reducing stress levels in the body, decreasing muscle pain and increasing the production of serotonin, a hormone capable of generating well-being. Learn other techniques that help treat depression and anxiety.

5. Encourage the treatment to continue

Even after starting treatment, it is not possible to guarantee how long the person will be able to feel better, since everyone has different demands and levels of depression, which makes the person undergoing treatment feel unmotivated and did not want to continue, for not seeing the results.

It is up to those who want to help, try to make this situation less uncomfortable, such as supporting that the other is not absent, reinforcing as much as is necessary or offering to accompany the other to therapy, for example.

6. Be present

Even if a person affected by depression wants to isolate themselves and avoid all contact, making it clear that you are available when needed, without the pressure of scheduling a day and time, can make the other person feel less alone and more comfortable asking for help. company when you think it might be good for you.

When to seek medical help

It is important to seek medical help when a person exhibits life-threatening behaviors and thoughts. Thus, it is recommended that a psychiatrist evaluation or intervention in the hospital be indicated when the person expresses questions related to death, suicide or the fact that they wish not to have been born, when excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or illicit drugs is verified, changes in habits of sleep and risky behaviors such as high speed driving, for example.