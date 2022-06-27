5 natural options to lighten dark elbows

To whiten the elbows and reduce stains in this area, there are several natural treatments that can be used such as bicarbonate, lemon and hydrogen peroxide, for example. In addition to ointments that contain substances such as vitamin A, retinol, vitamin C and niacinamide, which can be found in pharmacies and cosmetics stores.

It is worth remembering that during and after the whitening process, it is important to have daily care, such as gently exfoliating the area weekly and applying moisturizing creams or oils every day, to prevent it from turning dark again.

Usually the dark spots that appear on the elbows are due to friction with clothes, melanin accumulation, skin dryness and genetic predisposition.

The best natural treatments for whitening elbows are:

1. Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a great natural lightener and its effect can be seen in the first few days.

Ingredients:

10 volume hydrogen peroxide;

Water;

Gauze;

Moisturizing cream or oil.

Preparation mode:

In a plastic container, mix the hydrogen peroxide and water in equal parts. Then moisten the gauze with the mixture and apply to the elbows for 20 minutes. At the end, wash with soap and water and apply moisturizing cream or oil. Repeat this process 2 times a week.

2. Olive oil and sugar

This mixture will exfoliate and hydrate dark elbows while removing layers of dry skin, thus aiding in the lightening process.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of sugar.

Preparation mode:

Mix all the ingredients and exfoliate your elbows for 2 minutes, then wash the area with soap and water and dry with a soft towel.

3. Baking soda and lemon

The citric acid present in the lemon together with the bicarbonate will lighten the skin while removing dead cells.

Ingredients:

juice of half a lemon;

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda.

Preparation mode:

Mix the ingredients and apply on the elbows, massaging gently for 1 minute, then wash well and apply moisturizing oil or cream.

After applying lemon on the skin, avoid any type of sun exposure before washing the skin well, as lemon can cause the appearance of new spots or lead to the development of a sunburn.

4. Rice water

Rice water has astringent properties, in addition to niacin and kojic acid, substances that can help in the elbow whitening process.

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice tea;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode:

Soak the raw rice in water for 12 hours. Then, with a cotton pad, apply to the elbows and let dry. Repeat this process twice a day.

5. Aloe

The gel present inside the aloe vera leaf, also called aloe vera, has astringent and moisturizing properties that prevent the skin from darkening.

Ingredient:

1 aloe leaf;

1 glass of water.

Preparation mode:

Cut the aloe leaf in half and remove the gel, right after letting this gel soak in filtered water for 30 minutes. Then strain the water and apply the gel on the elbow for 15 minutes. At the end, wash and apply moisturizing cream or oil.