Tips for improving performance at the gym

To improve the results of the gym, whether the goal is to lose weight or gain muscle mass, it is important to be motivated to achieve the goal and understand that the process is slow and gradual. In addition, it is important to pay attention to food, stay hydrated and not miss training, in addition to doing them with intensity or according to the instructor’s guidance.

Training at the gym can be quite demanding, so it is very important to ensure that you have all the necessary energy sources to carry out the training to the end, ensuring a good recovery. Also, it’s important to change your workout routine regularly and avoid training the same muscle group on consecutive days.

5 tips to get better results at the gym

Some simple tips that help improve gym results and achieve goals more easily are:

1. Pay attention to food

The pre- and post-workout diet is not important for gaining muscle mass and weight loss, as they provide the energy needed to perform physical exercise and promote easier muscle recovery, in addition to favoring lean mass gain.

Therefore, the recommendation is that the pre-workout food is composed of carbohydrate sources so that the necessary energy to perform the training is provided, while the post-workout food should contain foods rich in proteins to favor the process of muscle recovery, in addition to stimulating muscle gain. Know the foods to gain muscle mass.

It is important that the diet is indicated by a nutritionist, so that the foods and their amounts are recommended according to the person’s goal. In this way, it is possible to achieve goals more easily and improve results in the gym. Here are some options for what to eat before and after training.

2. Stay hydrated

Hydration is essential to keep the body functioning and stimulate the appearance of results. It is recommended that the person drinks water during and after training to hydrate the body, recover the amount of water lost during training and increase muscle resistance, avoiding injuries such as contractures or muscle ruptures.

In addition, in the case of very intense workouts or performed outdoors in a very hot environment, it may be interesting to drink an isotonic drink to more quickly replace the minerals lost during physical activity. An energy drink made with honey and lemon is also an option to maintain energy during training. See how to prepare by watching the video below:

3. Change your training routine

It is important that the training is changed after a few weeks according to the person’s evolution and with the instructor’s guidance to prevent the muscle from adapting to the stimulus to which it is subjected, which interferes with the results. Thus, by changing the training routine, it is possible to stimulate the muscles and promote greater energy expenditure and stimulate the muscle fibers, in order to favor the gain of muscle mass.

4. Gradually increase the load

The gradual increase in the load used in the exercises must be carried out under the guidance of the instructor and aims to avoid muscle adaptation. When the load is increased, it is possible to make the muscles have to expend more energy to perform the exercise, promoting their growth.

5. Avoid training the same muscle group on consecutive days

It is important to rest the muscles in order to achieve the desired result. Thus, if the training of the day was for the upper limbs, it is recommended that the training of the following day is for the lower limbs, as this way it is possible to make the muscles recover and avoid injuries and overload.