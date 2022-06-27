Inverted uterus: what it is, symptoms and how it affects pregnancy

The inverted uterus, also called a retroverted uterus, is an anatomical difference in that the organ is formed backwards, towards the back and not facing forward as it normally is. In this case it is also common that the other organs of the reproductive system such as the ovaries and tubes are also facing backwards.

Although there is a change in anatomy, this situation does not interfere with the woman’s fertility and does not prevent pregnancy. In addition, in most cases there are no signs or symptoms, and the inverted uterus is identified by the gynecologist during routine exams, such as ultrasound and pap smear, for example.

Although in most cases there are no signs or symptoms, some women may report pain when urinating, defecating and after intimate contact, being indicated in this situation to perform a surgical procedure so that the uterus is turned forward, thus reducing symptoms. .

Possible causes

The inverted uterus in some cases is a genetic predisposition, which is not passed from the mother to the daughters, it is just a variation in the position of the organ. However, it is possible that after pregnancy, the ligaments that keep the uterus in the correct position, become looser and this makes the uterus mobile, increasing the chances that this organ will turn backwards.

Another cause of inverted uterus is the scarring of the muscle that can occur after cases of severe endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease and pelvic surgery.

Inverted uterus symptoms

Most women with an inverted uterus do not have symptoms, so this condition is usually diagnosed during routine exams, and treatment is not necessary in these cases. However, in some cases, some symptoms may appear, the main ones being:

Pain in the hip area;

Strong cramps before and during menstruation;

Pain during and after intimate contact;

Pain when urinating and defecating;

Difficulty using tampons;

Feeling of pressure in the bladder.

If there is a suspicion of an inverted uterus, it is recommended to look for a gynecologist, as it will be necessary to perform imaging tests such as ultrasound, for example, to confirm the diagnosis and start the appropriate treatment, which is usually surgery so that the organ is placed in the correct direction. .

Inverted uterus and pregnancy

The uterus in the inverted position does not cause infertility and does not hinder fertilization or the continuation of pregnancy. However, during pregnancy the inverted uterus can cause incontinence, back pain and to urinate or evacuate, but it is not common that it causes complications during pregnancy or childbirth.

In addition, delivery in the case of an inverted uterus can be normal, and a cesarean section is not necessary just for that reason. Most of the time, until the 12th week of pregnancy, the uterus adopts a position closer to normal, facing forward and remaining under the bladder, which facilitates the occurrence of normal delivery.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for an inverted uterus is only carried out when symptoms are present, and includes medication to regulate the menstrual cycle, if it is unregulated, and in some cases, the gynecologist may indicate surgery to have the organ placed and fixed in place. right, thus reducing pain and discomfort.