5 care for straightened hair

To take care of chemically straightened hair, it is necessary to follow a capillary schedule of hydration, nutrition and reconstruction on a monthly basis, in addition to keeping the wires clean, not leaving product residues on the scalp and cutting the ends regularly, to prevent possible split ends from breaking. the wire.

In addition, hair, as well as skin, receive important nutrients that are only possible to obtain through good hydration, with at least 2 liters of water a day, and healthy eating. See how to eat to recover damaged hair.

To keep chemically straightened hair healthy, care should be taken such as:

1. Follow the hair schedule

The capillary schedule is a way to recover hair through hydration, nutrition and reconstruction, right after the straightening process, and follows a 4-week routine according to what the hair needs. However, it can also be done months after straightening if necessary. Understand how to make the hair schedule.

2. Maintain washing frequency

Washing frequency is essential to maintain the health of straightened strands, but when done excessively, it can remove natural oils that the hair scalp itself produces to protect the strands, so washing with shampoo is recommended only 2 to three times. per week. In addition, it is important to give preference to products without salt, and apply them only from the root to the middle of the hair.

3. Wet the wires

Moisturizing is one of the types of hair nutrition, but made only with vegetable oils, such as olive oil, sweet almond oil or coconut oil.

Being done with the application of oil to the entire length of the already dry hair, and leaving it for 8 to 12 hours, after this period the hair must be washed so that all the oil comes out. This causes the hair cuticles to close, preventing dryness and the appearance of frizz.

4. Remove damaged tips

After straightening the strands, it is normal for the ends to split into two or more, so if the cut is not done right away, it is possible that the strands will break and the length of the hair will become uneven or look like dried up.

In this way, it is recommended that the cut be made even if a small amount is used for those who like to maintain the size, every three months, or whenever the root is retouched.

5. Take care of the scalp

The scalp tends to be more sensitive after straightening the wires, and when not taken care of, it becomes more prone to irritation causing itching and increasing the chances of dandruff.

To prevent this from happening, after using the shampoo, rinse it twice, to ensure that there are no product residues and that the mask or conditioner is used three fingers below the scalp, in addition to leaving the root of the hairs. cool to dry completely before covering it or tying the strands. See how to wash the wires.