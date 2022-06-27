How to lose weight postpartum

The postpartum diet has to be rich in liquids, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fish, milk and derivatives because these foods are rich in nutrients that will help the new mother to recover quickly, as well as respond to the energy requirements of breastfeeding.

The diet to lose weight in the postpartum period has to be balanced, as a restrictive diet can harm the woman’s recovery and the production of breast milk. Therefore, weight loss should only be a concern around six months of the baby’s life. Until then the weight should come down naturally, especially with the help of breastfeeding.

1. Healthy eating

After childbirth, it is important for women to maintain a healthy and balanced diet to not only promote the health of the baby, but also to maintain their health and promote weight loss. in minerals, vitamins and iron. Thus, it is recommended that women give preference to whole foods, fruits and vegetables, as they are rich in nutrients and help maintain intestinal health.

It is also important that women reduce the amount of salt in their daily diet and avoid fatty and sugar-rich foods, as in addition to interfering with the weight loss process, it can also lead to the production of gas and colic in the baby.

In addition, it is important that you drink plenty of fluids during the day to keep your body hydrated, fight fluid retention and promote breast milk production. weight loss after childbirth. Find out how a woman should eat while breastfeeding.

2. Exercises

The practice of physical activity after childbirth is also important to help with weight loss, and it is important that the woman only returns to exercise after the doctor’s approval, which usually happens about 6 weeks after childbirth.

Thus, to promote the weight loss process, it is important for women to perform aerobic and fitness exercises to strengthen the muscles, especially the abdominals, and thus combat sagging. It is recommended that the woman is accompanied by a physical education professional so that the intensity of the exercises is progressive and, thus, complications after childbirth can be avoided. Some of the exercises that can be indicated are:

Hip lift: the woman should lie on the floor with her belly up and bend her knees, supporting her feet on the floor and keeping her hands beside her hips. Then, she should lift her hip, contracting the muscles of the pelvic region and then return to the starting position, controlling the movement;

the woman should lie on the floor with her belly up and bend her knees, supporting her feet on the floor and keeping her hands beside her hips. Then, she should lift her hip, contracting the muscles of the pelvic region and then return to the starting position, controlling the movement; Board: to do the plank, the woman must initially lie on the floor, with her stomach down, and push the floor, being supported with her hands and toes, keeping her abdomen contracted;

to do the plank, the woman must initially lie on the floor, with her stomach down, and push the floor, being supported with her hands and toes, keeping her abdomen contracted; Kick: with elbows and knees on the floor, lift one of the legs off the floor to hip height, keeping it bent, and then return to the starting position controlling the movement.

These exercises should be done about 2 to 3 times a week and when combined with walking, running, pilates or yoga, for example, it is possible to lose more calories and lose weight faster.

Postpartum weight loss diet

The following table provides a 3-day menu option for healthy weight loss after childbirth:

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 2 banana and oat pancakes with 1 teaspoon of honey and sliced ​​fruit or with 2 slices of white cheese + 1 pear 1 cup cinnamon oatmeal + 1 teaspoon chia seeds + 1/2 cup fruit 2 scrambled eggs with diced onion and tomato + 2 slices of toasted bread + 1 natural orange juice Morning snack 1 medium banana, cut in half and heated in the microwave for 3 seconds (then add a little cinnamon) 1 jar of sugar-free gelatin 1 cup (200 ml) unsweetened watermelon juice + 1 packet of crackers of water and salt with white cheese lunch / supper 140 g of grilled tuna + 1 cup of mashed potatoes + 1 cup of green beans with cooked carrots and 1 teaspoon of olive oil + 1 tangerine 1 grilled turkey fillet + 1/2 cup brown rice + 1/2 cup lentils + 1 cup lettuce, arugula, tomato and onion salad, seasoned with 1 tsp olive oil, vinegar and a little mustard + 1 apple 4 tablespoons ground beef in tomato sauce with zucchini noodles + 1 cup lettuce salad with grated carrots and corn seasoned with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and vinegar + 1 slice of melon Afternoon snack 150 ml yogurt with 1/2 cup cubed fruit 1/2 cup muesli cereal + 240 ml almond milk 1 slice of rye bread accompanied by 1 slice and cheese + 2 slices of avocado.

The amounts included in the menu vary according to age, physical activity and whether the woman has any disease and, therefore, the ideal thing is that the nutritionist is consulted so that a complete evaluation is carried out and a nutritional plan appropriate to their needs is prepared. needs. During the period of breastfeeding, caloric intake increases and, therefore, the guidance of a professional is important.

When can you go on a more restricted diet?

In the case of women who are breastfeeding, it is important to wait at least 6 months for a more restricted diet to be started, in this way the body will be more hormonally balanced and the production of breast milk will not be harmed.

Losing weight after childbirth is not easy, being a little more difficult for those mothers who were unable to breastfeed for some reason. In these cases, the mother could have a slightly more restrictive diet before 6 months.

Check out more tips in the following video to lose weight after childbirth: