7 tips to encourage your baby to talk

To stimulate the baby to talk, interactive family games are necessary, interaction with other children, in addition to stimulating the baby with songs and drawings for short periods of time. These actions are essential for vocabulary growth, as they facilitate the differentiation of words and sounds, which naturally leads to the formation of the first sentences.

Although babies under 1.5 years old cannot say the complete words and communication seems to have no return, they are already able to understand them, so pronouncing them correctly and pausing between words helps the child to focus on the sounds. of each of them, thus contributing to the learning process. Understand baby speech development by age.

To stimulate the baby to talk, games and activities can be done, such as:

1. Talk while playing with the baby

Talking and narrating the day-to-day tasks while playing with the baby trains the focus, in addition to stimulating the desire to repeat the words, as the child will want to respond to what is said.

Another advantage of talking to babies is that from birth they are able to recognize the voices of parents and family members, and listening to them during the day can make the baby calmer and have a better night’s sleep.

2. Encourage the child to say the name of what he wants

Whenever the child wants a toy or object and points to have it, correctly repeating the name of what is requested helps the baby to understand how to pronounce the words.

3. Choose toys that make sounds

Toys that emit sounds such as animals or nature, can help the baby to differentiate what is a sound of a person, an environment and a word for example, in addition to stimulating the vocal cords, as the baby will try to imitate the sounds you hear.

4. Read to baby

Reading for babies, when done with the words pronounced correctly and in an interactive way, giving voices and facial expressions to the characters, is able to enrich children’s vocabulary, arouse attention and curiosity, in addition to working on the recognition of emotions.

5. Encouraging the child to be with others

Playing and socializing with other children of the same age as well as older ones helps to stimulate speech due to the need to communicate, in addition to working on the development of empathy, because at these times the toys and the attention of the elders will be divided.

6. Allow them to watch cartoons

Screen time, when controlled by the parents, provides the child with accents and different ways of speaking than the baby is used to at home.

All this will serve to increase vocabulary, making it easier for the child to form the first sentences, in addition to providing examples of shapes and colors, essential for the development of environmental compression.

7. Sing to the baby

The voice of the parents and closest family members is the first sound that the baby is able to recognize, and making the child have the possibility to hear new words in different tones, in the voices he already knows, helps the child to assimilate more easily what is said, in addition to providing a feeling of comfort and security.