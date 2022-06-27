Laser liposuction: what it is, how it works and post-op

Laser liposuction is a plastic surgery performed with the aid of laser equipment that has the purpose of melting the deepest localized fat, then aspirating it. Although it is very similar to traditional liposuction, when the procedure is done with a laser, there is a better contour of the silhouette, since the laser makes the skin produce more collagen, preventing it from becoming sagging.

The best results happen when there is an aspiration of fat after using the laser, but when there is little localized fat, the doctor can also advise that the fat is eliminated naturally by the body. In these cases, you should do a lymphatic massage to remove fat or practice intense physical exercise right away, for example.

When fat aspiration occurs, the surgery must be performed with local anesthesia to allow the introduction of the cannula under the skin, which will aspirate the fat melted by the laser. After this procedure, the surgeon will place micropore in the small cuts that are made for the entry of the cannula and it may be necessary to stay in hospital for up to 2 days to ensure that no complications arise.

Who can do the surgery?

Laser liposuction can be performed on people over 18 years of age who have fat located in some parts of the body, in a mild to moderate degree, and therefore cannot be used as a form of treatment for obesity, for example.

Some of the most common places to use this technique are the belly, thighs, sides of the breast, flanks, arms and double chin, but all places can be treated.

How is the postoperative

The postoperative period of laser liposuction can be a little painful, especially when the fat is aspirated with a cannula. Therefore, it is recommended to take all medications prescribed by the surgeon, in order to relieve pain and reduce swelling.

It is usually possible to return home within the first 24 hours after liposuction, and it is recommended to stay in the hospital for at least one night to ensure that complications such as bleeding or infection, for example, do not arise.

Then, at home, it is important to take some precautions such as:

Use the brace recommended by the doctor 24 hours a day during the first week and 12 hours a day, in the second week;

during the first week and 12 hours a day, in the second week; Complete rest for the first 24 hours starting small walks at the end of the day;

starting small walks at the end of the day; avoid making efforts for 3 days;

for 3 days; Drink about 2 liters of water per day, to eliminate toxins from fat and facilitate healing;

per day, to eliminate toxins from fat and facilitate healing; Avoid taking other medicines not prescribed by the doctor, especially aspirin.

During the recovery period it is also important to go to all the revision appointments, the first one usually taking place 3 days after the surgery, so that the doctor can assess the state of healing and the possible development of complications.

Possible risks of surgery

Laser liposuction is a very safe technique, however, like any other surgery, it can bring some risks such as skin burns, infection, bleeding, bruising and even perforation of internal organs.

To reduce the chances of risks arising, it is very important to do the procedure in a certified clinic and with a specialist surgeon.