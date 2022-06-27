Varus knee: what it is, how to identify it and treatment (with exercises)

Knee varus, also known as geno varus or “cowboy legs”, is a usually genetic condition in which the knees remain apart even when the person is able to touch one ankle to the other, and it happens when the tibia and femur bones are not correctly positioned. aligned, giving a different shape to the leg line.

This condition is common in babies and usually disappears after the first few years of life, but when it does not disappear and worsens over time, it is recommended to see an orthopedist, so that possible causes such as rickets, Blount’s disease and other diseases related to growth are indicated. of bones are confirmed or ruled out.

Treatment for varus knee can vary according to the cause and degree of change, ranging from just calcium and vitamin D supplementation in cases of rickets, for example, to surgery to realign the bones.

How to identify varus knee

Knee varus is usually identified by the child’s pediatrician in routine consultations, however it is also common for parents and family members to notice the deformity of the bowed legs outwards, and in these cases it is important to report it to the pediatrician so that the referral to the orthopedist or physical therapist be done, in order to investigate the possible causes and thus initiate the appropriate treatment.

Possible causes

The most common cause of knee varus is a genetic predisposition that can be corrected by itself up to 2 years of age without the need for treatment. However, if there is no pain or difficulty when walking, this condition can remain until 8 years of age without the need for specific treatment, although it has to be evaluated by a pediatrician, orthopedist or physical therapist, so that the evolution or improvement can be monitored.

Other possible causes of knee varus are:

Bone infections;

Bone tumor;

Conditions such as rickets and achondroplasia;

Paget’s disease

Blount’s Disease;

Obesity;

Lead or fluoride poisoning;

ligament laxity;

walk early.

Despite being more common in children, varus knee can happen in adults when there was no treatment in childhood or in cases of joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, for example. Understand better what osteoarthritis is and how it is treated.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To confirm the diagnosis, the asymmetry of the feathers, the gait and the angle of the varus knee will be observed, but to know the severity of the case, it is common for the orthopedist to request X-ray exams of the legs and knees standing, front and side.

If there is a suspicion of any disease involved, such as Paget or Blount’s, for example, blood and imaging tests such as computed axial tomography (CAT) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) may be requested.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for varus knee is based on the cause and degree of the problem. Some of the most commonly used treatment options include:

Calcium and vitamin D supplementation : used mainly in cases of rickets, due to lack of these nutrients in the body;

: used mainly in cases of rickets, due to lack of these nutrients in the body; Physiotherapy to strengthen muscles : when it is physiological or caused by achondroplasia and does not have any associated disease and aims to strengthen the muscles while aligning the leg bones;

: when it is physiological or caused by achondroplasia and does not have any associated disease and aims to strengthen the muscles while aligning the leg bones; Surgery: used in severe cases, when the curvature to the outside is very accentuated and causes pain and difficulties in walking.

The surgery called high tibial osteotomy is usually only indicated for adolescents and adults, as physical therapy has positive results when started in childhood, and aims to adapt the shape of the bones to reduce pressure on the joint and allow the realignment of the joint. tibia with the femur.

Examples of varus knee exercises

Exercises to help correct knee varus should always be guided by a physical therapist or orthopedist after physical evaluation, because the current deformity can end up injuring cartilage, bones, and muscles during exercises. Some of the exercises that may be advised by the professional are:

1. Exercise to strengthen the side of the thigh

This exercise can help strengthen the muscles and reduce the bend in the varus knee.

On a gym mat, you should lie on your side with both legs bent, open and close your knees as shown in the image.

2. Exercise to strengthen the gluteus

In the case of knee varus, it is also very important to strengthen the gluteus maximus and, for this, you must stand on 4 feet on the floor and then raise one of your legs towards the ceiling. This movement should be done slowly and repeated between 8 to 10 times, for 3 series, with each leg.

3. Exercise to strengthen the back of the leg

To do the exercise, stand up and support your hands on a chair or wall, and then, with your knees together, bend your leg backwards without separating your knees. This exercise should be done 8 to 10 times with each leg, for 3 sets.