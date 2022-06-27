Cholesterol calculator: know if your cholesterol is good

Knowing the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides circulating in the blood is important to assess heart health, because in most cases in which changes are verified, there may be a greater risk of developing heart-related diseases, such as heart attack and atherosclerosis, for example.

Enter the cholesterol values ​​that appear on your blood test into the calculator below and see if your cholesterol is good:

How is cholesterol calculated?

In general, when performing a blood test to evaluate the lipid profile, the result indicates that the cholesterol value was obtained through some laboratory technique. However, in some cases, not all the values ​​that are released in the exam were obtained through a laboratory technique, but were calculated using the following formula: total cholesterol = HDL cholesterol + non-HDL cholesterol, in which non-HDL cholesterol HDL corresponds to LDL+VLDL.

In addition, when VLDL values ​​are not available, it is also possible to calculate them using the Friedewald formula, which takes into account the triglyceride values. Thus, according to Friedewald’s formula, VLDL = triglyceride/5. However, not all laboratories use this formula, and results may vary.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is present in the body and that is essential for the proper functioning of the body, as it is important in the process of producing hormones, vitamin D and bile, which is a substance stored in the gallbladder and that helps to digest fats. In addition, cholesterol is also part of the cell membrane and is important for the metabolism of some vitamins, especially vitamins A, D, E and K.

What are the types?

According to its characteristics, cholesterol can be classified into three types:

HDL cholesterol also known as good cholesterol, is produced by the body and is responsible for protecting the heart and, therefore, it is important that its levels are always high;

also known as good cholesterol, is produced by the body and is responsible for protecting the heart and, therefore, it is important that its levels are always high; LDL cholesterol also known as bad cholesterol, is more easily deposited on the vessel wall, making it difficult for blood to pass through and increasing the risk of heart disease;

also known as bad cholesterol, is more easily deposited on the vessel wall, making it difficult for blood to pass through and increasing the risk of heart disease; VLDL Cholesterolwhich is responsible for transporting triglycerides in the body.

In the exam, it is important to pay attention to all these values ​​and the result of total cholesterol and triglyceride levels, so that it is possible to know if there are any changes and if it is necessary to start some type of treatment. Learn more about the types of cholesterol.

Is having high cholesterol always bad?

It depends on the type of cholesterol that is raised. In the case of HDL, it is important that the values ​​are always high, as this cholesterol is important for maintaining heart health, as it works by removing fat molecules that can accumulate in the blood and be deposited in the arteries.

On the other hand, when it comes to LDL, it is recommended that this cholesterol be in a smaller amount in the blood, since it is this type of cholesterol that is more easily deposited in the arteries, which can lead to the formation of plaques and interfere with the passage of blood, which increases the risk of heart diseases, such as atherosclerosis and heart attack, for example.