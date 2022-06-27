Rivastigmine (Exelon): what is it for and how to use it

Rivastigmine is a drug used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, as it increases the amount of acetylcholine in the brain, an important substance for the functioning of memory, learning and orientation of the individual.

Rivastigmine is the active ingredient in drugs such as Exelon, produced by the Novartis laboratory; or Prometax, produced by the Biosintética laboratory. The generic remedy for this substance is produced by the pharmaceutical company Aché.

what is it for

Rivastigmine is indicated for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, or associated with Parkinson’s disease.

How to use

The use of Rivastigmine should be done according to the recommendation of the general practitioner or neurologist according to the characteristics of the patient, and the following may be indicated:

Initial dose: 1.5 mg twice daily or, in the case of patients sensitive to cholinergic drugs, 1 mg twice daily.

Dose adjustment: after 2 weeks of treatment the drug is well tolerated, the dose can be increased to 3 mg, 4 mg or 6 mg gradually.

Maintenance dose: 1.5 mg to 6 mg twice daily.

It is important that the person is aware of the presence of any adverse effect, because if it happens, it is important to inform the doctor and return to the previous dose.

Side effects and contraindications

Side effects of Rivastigmine can be nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, dizziness, tremor, falling, increased saliva production, or worsening of Parkinson’s disease.

Rivastigmine is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to any component of the formula and with liver failure, and is also not indicated for pregnant or breastfeeding women and children.