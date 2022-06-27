Is it normal for milk to leak from the baby’s breast?

It is normal for the baby’s breast to be hard, looking like it has a lump, and milk comes out through the nipple, both in the case of boys and girls, because the baby still has in his body the mother’s hormones responsible for the development of the mammary glands.

This leakage of milk from the baby’s breast, called breast swelling or physiological mastitis, is not a disease and does not happen to all babies, eventually disappearing naturally, when the baby’s body begins to eliminate the mother’s hormones from the bloodstream. .

why does it happen

Leaking milk from the baby’s breast is a normal situation and can appear up to 3 days after birth. This situation is mainly due to the fact that the baby is still under the influence of maternal hormones that are passed from mother to child during pregnancy and during breastfeeding.

Thus, as a consequence of the increased concentration of maternal hormones in the baby’s blood, it is possible to notice swelling of the breasts and, in some cases, of the genital region. However, as the baby’s body releases hormones, it is possible to notice a decrease in swelling, without the need for specific treatment.

What to do

In most cases, swelling of the baby’s breasts and milk output improve without specific treatment, however, to accelerate the improvement and avoid possible inflammation, it is recommended:

Clean baby’s chest with water if milk starts to leak from the nipples;

if milk starts to leak from the nipples; Don’t squeeze the baby’s chest for milk to come out, because in this case there may be inflammation and a greater risk of infection;

for milk to come out, because in this case there may be inflammation and a greater risk of infection; Do not massage the spotas it can also lead to inflammation.

Usually between 7 and 10 days after birth, it is possible to notice a decrease in swelling and no milk coming out of the nipple.

When to see the pediatrician

It is important to take the baby to the pediatrician when the swelling does not improve over time or when other symptoms are noted in addition to the swelling, such as local redness, increased temperature in the region and fever above 38ºC. In these cases, the baby’s chest may have become infected and the pediatrician must guide the appropriate treatment, which is usually done with antibiotics and, in the most serious cases, surgery.