How Cryotherapy is Done for Warts

Cryotherapy is a great method to remove warts, and must be indicated by the dermatologist, and consists of the application of a small amount of liquid nitrogen, which allows the wart to freeze and makes it fall within 1 week.

Warts are small lesions on the skin that are caused by the Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, and that can be transmitted directly from person to person or indirectly through community use of swimming pools or sharing towels, for example. Learn more about warts.

How it works

The wart removal treatment must be done by the dermatologist, who will apply liquid nitrogen, which is at a temperature of almost 200º negative, on the wart to be removed. The application of the product does not hurt, as the low temperatures allow pain control.

This application is made in spray, and allows the wart and virus to freeze, which causes it to fall off within 1 week. Generally, for small warts, 1 treatment session is required and for larger warts, 3 to 4 sessions may be required. With this treatment, after the wart falls off and the skin heals, the skin is smooth and without scars.

Is the treatment effective?

This treatment is effective because the liquid nitrogen allows the freezing not only of the wart but also of the virus that causes it. Thus, the problem is eliminated from the root and the wart does not reappear, as the virus is no longer active in that place, and there is no danger of spreading the virus to other places on the skin.

Some Cryotherapy treatments are already sold in pharmacies, such as Wartner or Dr. Scholl STOP warts, which can be used at home following the specific instructions for each product. In addition to cryotherapy, there are other methods to remove warts that include the process of cutting the wart or burning, using laser surgery or chemicals such as cantharidin or salicylic acid, however these techniques must be indicated by the dermatologist if cryotherapy has not been effective. .