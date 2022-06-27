Brazilian Natural Medicine

What Is VLDL Cholesterol And What It Means When It’s High

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 hours ago
2 minutes read

VLDL, also known as very low density lipoprotein, is also a type of bad cholesterol, just like LDL. That’s because their high values ​​in the blood lead to the accumulation of fat in the arteries and the formation of atherosclerosis plaques, increasing the risk of heart disease.

VLDL cholesterol is produced in the liver and its function is to transport triglycerides and cholesterol through the bloodstream to be stored and used as a source of energy. Thus, high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides end up increasing VLDL levels.

Learn more about cholesterol.

Reference values

Currently, there is no consensus on the reference value of VLDL and, therefore, its value must be interpreted taking into account the value of LDL and triglycerides, in addition to the result of total cholesterol. See how to understand the result of the cholesterol test.

Is low VLDL bad?

Having low levels of VLDL does not pose any health risks, as it means that triglycerides and fat levels are low, which favors heart and blood vessel health.

Risks of high VLDL

Elevated values ​​of VLDL cholesterol increase the risk of atheromatous plaque formation and clogging of blood vessels, which can cause problems such as heart attack, high blood pressure and stroke. This risk is even higher when LDL values ​​are also high, as this type of cholesterol also favors the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

How to download VLDL

To lower VLDL, you must reduce blood triglycerides and cholesterol levels by eating a diet low in fat and carbohydrates and rich in fiber foods, as shown in the following table:

What to eatWhat not to eat or avoid
Chicken and fish, without skinRed meats and fried foods
Skimmed milk and yogurtSausage, sausage, salami, bologna and bacon
White and light cheesesWhole milk and yellow cheeses like cheddar, catupiry and platter
Fruits and natural fruit juicesSoft drinks and industrialized juices
Vegetables and greens, preferably rawFrozen ready-to-eat foods, powdered soup and seasonings such as cubed meat or vegetables
Seeds like sunflower, flax and chiaPizza, lasagna, cheese sauces, cakes, white breads, pastries and cookies

In addition, it’s important to control your weight, get regular physical activity, and see your doctor at least once a year to check your heart health and see if you need to take cholesterol-lowering medication.

See tips to lower bad cholesterol naturally in the following video:

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 hours ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

9 benefits of olives (nutritional information and how to use)

55 mins ago

Diet for intestinal polyps: what to eat and what to avoid

2 hours ago

Early aging: causes, symptoms and how to fight

3 hours ago

Imposter Syndrome: What It Is, Symptoms and How to Treat it

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.