What Is VLDL Cholesterol And What It Means When It’s High

VLDL, also known as very low density lipoprotein, is also a type of bad cholesterol, just like LDL. That’s because their high values ​​in the blood lead to the accumulation of fat in the arteries and the formation of atherosclerosis plaques, increasing the risk of heart disease.

VLDL cholesterol is produced in the liver and its function is to transport triglycerides and cholesterol through the bloodstream to be stored and used as a source of energy. Thus, high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides end up increasing VLDL levels.

Learn more about cholesterol.

Reference values

Currently, there is no consensus on the reference value of VLDL and, therefore, its value must be interpreted taking into account the value of LDL and triglycerides, in addition to the result of total cholesterol. See how to understand the result of the cholesterol test.

Is low VLDL bad?

Having low levels of VLDL does not pose any health risks, as it means that triglycerides and fat levels are low, which favors heart and blood vessel health.

Risks of high VLDL

Elevated values ​​of VLDL cholesterol increase the risk of atheromatous plaque formation and clogging of blood vessels, which can cause problems such as heart attack, high blood pressure and stroke. This risk is even higher when LDL values ​​are also high, as this type of cholesterol also favors the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

How to download VLDL

To lower VLDL, you must reduce blood triglycerides and cholesterol levels by eating a diet low in fat and carbohydrates and rich in fiber foods, as shown in the following table:

What to eat What not to eat or avoid Chicken and fish, without skin Red meats and fried foods Skimmed milk and yogurt Sausage, sausage, salami, bologna and bacon White and light cheeses Whole milk and yellow cheeses like cheddar, catupiry and platter Fruits and natural fruit juices Soft drinks and industrialized juices Vegetables and greens, preferably raw Frozen ready-to-eat foods, powdered soup and seasonings such as cubed meat or vegetables Seeds like sunflower, flax and chia Pizza, lasagna, cheese sauces, cakes, white breads, pastries and cookies

In addition, it’s important to control your weight, get regular physical activity, and see your doctor at least once a year to check your heart health and see if you need to take cholesterol-lowering medication.

See tips to lower bad cholesterol naturally in the following video: