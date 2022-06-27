Symptoms of teenage depression and main causes

Adolescent depression is a disease that must be taken seriously, because if not properly treated, it can cause consequences such as drug abuse and suicide, which are serious problems in the adolescent’s life.

Some clinical features of depression in adolescence are sadness, constant irritability, memory failures, lack of self-esteem and feelings of worthlessness. These characteristics can help parents, teachers and close friends identify this problem.

Adolescent depression is curable if the young person has medical, psychological, family support and takes the prescribed medication.

Main causes

Adolescent depression can be triggered by several situations, such as drug and alcohol use, family history of depression, need for success and perfection, hormonal disorders and changes in the body, such as hair growth or breasts.

In addition, the depressive state can happen after or during stressful situations, such as chronic illness, loss of a loved one or school failure, for example. Family problems such as lack of attention and affection, teasing from peers at school or rejection can be other causes for the onset of depression in adolescence.

Symptoms of teenage depression

The symptoms of depression that the teenager may present can be:

Sadness;

Constant tiredness;

Memory and concentration problems;

Mood changes;

frequent crying;

Lack of interest or pleasure in daily activities;

Decreased appetite;

Weight loss or gain;

Insomnia.

See better how to identify the characteristic symptoms of depression, in the following video:

Teenagers often have exaggerated feelings of guilt that lead to suicidal or homicidal thoughts.

The diagnosis of depression can be made by analyzing the symptoms by a psychiatrist or an experienced doctor, who can differentiate these symptoms from situations such as stress, anxiety or dysthymia, for example. Understand how depression is diagnosed, and how to differentiate it from sadness.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment of depression in adolescence is done with antidepressant medications prescribed by the doctor, such as Sertraline, Fluoxetine or Amitriptyline, for example, which should be used daily to help improve symptoms.

However, it is essential to carry out psychotherapy for the treatment to be complete, as it helps adolescents to explore feelings or events that are painful for them.

How can family and friends help?

It is important for family and friends to be aware of the symptoms of depression to help the teenager feel better. It is important that family and friends understand the adolescent’s situation and do not treat him with pity or make him feel overprotected, as this can cause more anguish and concern for the adolescent.

It is recommended that simple actions are taken that can show the teenager how important he is to people and the performance of activities that promote his sense of well-being. In addition, it is important for the family to demonstrate that the adolescent is integrated into the family and is important for decision-making, for example.

The practice of sports and cultural activities, psychological and parental support is important to help the teenager recover from depression. Check out what to do to cure depression faster.