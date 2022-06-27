Retrograde menstruation: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Retrograde menstruation is a situation in which menstrual blood, instead of leaving the uterus and being eliminated through the vagina, travels towards the fallopian tubes and pelvic cavity, spreading without having anywhere to leave during menstruation. Thus, fragments of endometrial tissue reach other organs such as the ovaries, intestine or bladder, adhere to their walls, grow and bleed during menstruation, causing a lot of pain.

As endometrial tissue is not eliminated correctly, it is common for retrograde menstruation to be related to endometriosis. However, it is also possible that some women with retrograde menstruation do not develop endometriosis, as their immune system is able to prevent the growth of endometrial cells in other organs.

Retrograde menstruation symptoms

Retrograde menstruation symptoms are not always noticed as it is a natural condition in some women. However, in cases where retrograde menstruation causes endometriosis, symptoms such as:

Shorter period;

Bleeding without normal signs of menstruation such as cramping, irritability or bloating

Intense menstrual cramps;

Pain in the bottom of the belly during menstruation;

Infertility.

The diagnosis of retrograde menstruation is made by the gynecologist through observation of symptoms and tests such as endovaginal ultrasound and the CA-125 blood test, which is usually indicated with the aim of evaluating the person’s risk of developing endometriosis, cyst or ovarian cancer. , for example.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for retrograde menstruation should be indicated by the gynecologist according to the signs and symptoms presented by the woman and risk of endometriosis. Thus, in most cases, the use of ovulation inhibitor drugs or the use of birth control pills can be indicated.

On the other hand, when retrograde menstruation is related to endometriosis, treatment may indicate the use of anti-inflammatory drugs and pain relievers to alleviate the symptoms of the disease. In some cases, it may be necessary to induce menopause to control endometriosis or have surgery to correct problems in the fallopian tubes by preventing menstrual blood from flowing back into the abdominal area.