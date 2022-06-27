Sleep calculator: How long do I need to sleep?

To program a good night’s sleep, you must calculate how many 90-minute cycles you have to sleep in order to wake up when the last cycle ends and, thus, wake up more relaxed, with energy and in a good mood.

See what time you should wake up or go to sleep to get a good night’s sleep using the calculator below:

How does the sleep cycle work?

The sleep cycle corresponds to the set of sleep phases that starts from the moment a person falls asleep and goes up to the REM sleep phase, which is the deepest sleep phase and guarantees the most restful and relaxing sleep. however it is more difficult to reach this stage of sleep.

The body goes through several cycles that last from 90 to 100 minutes per cycle and normally require 4 to 5 cycles per night, which corresponds to 8 hours of sleep.

What are the stages of sleep?

There are 4 stages of sleep, namely:

Light sleeper – phase 1, which is a very light phase and lasts about 10 minutes. This phase starts from the moment the person closes their eyes, however it is possible to wake up easily with any sound;

Light sleeper – phase 2 which lasts about 20 minutes and at this stage the body is already relaxed, but the mind remains active and, therefore, it is still possible to wake up during this sleep phase;

Deep sleep – phase 3 in which the muscles are completely relaxed and the body is less sensitive to noises or movements, making it more difficult to wake up, and in this phase it is very important for the body's recovery;

REM sleep – phase 4 also known as the deep sleep phase, is the last phase of the sleep cycle and lasts about 10 minutes, starting 90 minutes after you fall asleep.

In the REM phase, the eyes move very quickly, the heart rate increases and dreams appear. It is difficult to reach REM sleep, so it is important to dim the ambient light and not use your cell phone or computer before going to sleep, as this way you can reach REM sleep more easily. See more about REM sleep.

Why do we need to sleep well?

Sleeping well is essential for the proper functioning of the body, as it is during sleep that the body is able to recover energy, regulate the level of several hormones essential for the proper functioning of the body and optimize metabolism. In addition, it is during sleep that what has been learned during the day is consolidated, as well as tissue repair and strengthening of the immune system.

Thus, when you do not have a good night’s sleep, it is possible that you have some consequences, such as mood swings, increased inflammation in the body, lack of energy and weakening of the immune system, for example, as well as increasing the risk of developing some diseases, such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, for example. Check out more reasons why we need to sleep better.