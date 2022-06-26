3 teas to clean the uterus (with simple recipes)

Teas to cleanse the uterus help to eliminate pieces of endometrium, which is the lining of the uterus, after menstruation or after pregnancy.

In addition, these teas can also be good for toning the uterine muscle, as they increase blood circulation in the area, and can be a good complement for women who are trying to get pregnant, in preparing the uterus to receive the fetus.

Although they are natural, these teas should always be used with the guidance of an obstetrician or herbalist and should be avoided during pregnancy, as some can stimulate the onset of contractions, which end up harming the pregnancy that already exists.

1. Ginger

Ginger is an excellent detoxifier for the entire body and, therefore, it can also act on the uterus, reducing possible inflammation that may exist and improving blood circulation in the area.

This tea can therefore be a good option for women who suffer from very intense menstrual pain or who have small foci of endometriosis, for example.

Ingredients

1 to 2 cm of ginger root;

250 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Bring the ingredients to a boil in a pan for 10 minutes. Then strain, let cool and drink 2 to 3 times a day.

2. Damiana

Damiana is a plant that has been used for several centuries to increase libido, as it helps to improve blood circulation in a woman’s intimate region. Thus, this plant can be an excellent solution to strengthen the uterus.

Ingredients

2 to 4 grams of dried damiana leaves

1 cup of boiling water

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain, let cool and drink up to 3 times a day.

3. Raspberry

Raspberry tea is a well-known home remedy to ease labor, however, it can also be used after pregnancy to remove pieces of endometrium and other tissues that have not yet been completely eliminated, as well as make it easier for the uterus to return to normal. its normal size.

Raspberry works by increasing the tone of the uterus and stimulating its contraction, which ends up expelling the pieces of endometrium that are inside it.

Ingredients

1 to 2 teaspoons of chopped raspberry leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the ingredients, cover and let it rest for up to 10 minutes. Finally, strain, let it cool and drink 1 to 3 cups of tea a day.

Although it is a scientifically proven method, and there are some studies that indicate that raspberry does not affect the beginning of pregnancy, pregnant women should avoid its consumption, at least without the guidance of an obstetrician or herbalist.