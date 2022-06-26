VHS exam: what is it, what is it for and reference values

The ESR test, or Blood Sedimentation Velocity or Red Blood Cell Sedimentation Velocity, is a blood test widely used to detect some inflammation or infection in the body, which can indicate anything from a simple cold, bacterial infections, to inflammatory diseases such as arthritis or a acute pancreatitis, for example.

This test measures the speed of separation between red blood cells and plasma, which is the liquid part of the blood, by the action of gravity. Thus, when there is an inflammatory process in the bloodstream, proteins are formed that decrease the viscosity of the blood and accelerate the rate of erythrocyte sedimentation, resulting in a high ESR, which is usually above 15 mm in man and 20 mm in women.

In this way, the ESR is a very sensitive test, as it can easily detect inflammation, but it is not very specific, that is, it is not able to indicate the type, location or severity of inflammation or infection that occurs in the body. Therefore, ESR levels must be evaluated by the doctor, who will identify the cause according to the clinical evaluation and the performance of other tests, such as PCR, which also indicates inflammation or blood count, for example.

what is it for

The ESR test is used to identify or evaluate any type of inflammation or infection in the body. Your result can identify:

1. High VHS

The situations that normally increase the ESR are viral or bacterial infections, such as flu, sinusitis, tonsillitis, pneumonia, urinary tract infection or diarrhea, for example. However, it is widely used to evaluate and control the evolution of some diseases that change the outcome more significantly, such as:

Polymyalgia rheumatica which is an inflammatory disease of the muscles;

Temporal arteritis which is an inflammatory disease of the blood vessels;

Rheumatoid arthritis which is an inflammatory disease of the joints;

Vasculitis, which are inflammation of the blood vessel wall;

Osteomyelitis which is an infection of the bones;

Tuberculosis which is an infectious disease;

Cancer.

In addition, it is important to remember that any situation that changes the dilution or composition of the blood can change the test result. Some examples are pregnancy, diabetes, obesity, heart failure, kidney failure, alcoholism, thyroid disorders or anemia.

2. Low VHS

A low VHS scan usually does not indicate any changes. However, it is important to remember that there are situations that can keep the ESR abnormally low, and confuse the detection of inflammation or infection. Some of these situations are:

Polycythemia, which is an increase in blood cells;

Severe leukocytosis, which is an increase in white blood cells in the blood;

Use of corticosteroids;

Hypofibrinogenia, which is a blood clotting disorder;

Hereditary spherocytosis which is a type of anemia that is passed from parents to children.

In this way, the physician must always see the value of the ESR test and analyze it according to the person’s clinical history, as its result is not always compatible with the health situation of the person being evaluated. The doctor may also use newer and more specific tests, such as PCR, which usually more specifically indicates situations such as infection. Learn what it is and how the PCR test is performed.

How is done

To perform the ESR test, the laboratory will collect a blood sample, which is placed in a closed container, and then it will be evaluated how long it takes for red blood cells to separate from the plasma and settle to the bottom of the container.

Thus, after 1 hour or 2 hours, this deposition will be measured in millimeters, so the result is given in mm/h. To take the VHS exam, no preparation is required, and fasting is not mandatory.

Reference values

The reference values ​​of the VHS exam are different for men, women or children.

in men : in 1h – up to 15 mm; in 2h – up to 20 mm.

in women : in 1h – up to 20 mm; in 2h – up to 25 mm.

: In children:

Currently, the values ​​of the VHS exam in the first hour are the most important, which is why they are the most used.

The more intense the inflammation, the more the ESR can rise, and rheumatologic diseases and cancer can cause inflammation so severe that they are capable of increasing the ESR above 100 mm/h.