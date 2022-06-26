6 natural ways to relieve foot pain

Most of the time, foot pain is caused by wearing shoes that do not support the feet properly, dryness of the skin in this region and the appearance of cracks, and by staying in the same position for many hours, which makes venous return difficult, favoring swelling. .

However, when foot pain is located in a certain region, it is constant, very strong and appears as soon as you put your feet on the floor when you wake up, it is important to go to the orthopedist so that he can ask for tests that can help find the cause of this pain. .

See a list of the main causes of foot pain.

1. Make a foot bath

The first strategy to combat foot pain is to soak your feet with very hot water, but enough not to burn the skin, leaving your feet soaking for about 20 to 30 minutes. This strategy is great for when you’ve been walking all day, if you’ve been standing for a long time, or if you’ve worn a shoe that’s uncomfortable or tight, greatly relieving pain in the heel and sole of the foot.

To make this foot scalp, you must soak your feet in a basin or bucket, fully immersed for about 20 minutes and, if possible, you can also add a few drops of an essential oil to the water or some eucalyptus leaves, for example. .

2. Lie down with your feet up

Lying on the sofa or bed and placing a high pillow under the feet helps to improve the return of blood to the heart and, therefore, improves lymphatic drainage, deflating the feet and relieving pain and heaviness in the legs.

3. Massage with essential oils

Massage with essential oils, in addition to being a great way to relieve foot pain at the end of the day, also helps to activate specific reflexology points that relieve tension throughout the body, generating a sense of well-being.

See a complete step-by-step guide with photos on how to do this massage at home.

4. Take a contrast bath

The contrast bath consists of placing your feet in a bucket of hot water and then placing them in another bucket of ice water. This sudden change in temperature helps activate blood circulation and eliminate excess fluid from the legs and feet, which is usually the main cause of pain.

To do the contrast bath, you should then put your feet in the bucket of hot water for 3 minutes and then move to the bucket with ice water, leaving for another minute.

5. Make movements with your feet

When foot pain arises closer to the ankle joint, for example, small circular movements can be made, keeping the foot in the air. This exercise helps relieve weight on the foot, but it also allows you to warm up the joint, helping to relieve some of the pain.

First, you can start with clockwise movements, but then switch to counter-clockwise, repeating with one foot at a time.

6. Roll a ball under your foot

Rolling a ping pong ball, tennis ball or even marbles under the soles of the feet helps to massage and relax the muscles on the soles of the feet. See how to do it in the video:

Physiotherapy is also very useful to combat foot pain and helps to center the feet and adjust the type of step, but the treatment must be individualized because there is no secret formula that is suitable for all people and that is why it is important to pass. by an individualized assessment and start the treatment indicated by the physical therapist.