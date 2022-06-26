When Golfing Is Normal (And When It Can Be Serious)

It is normal for a baby to gulp (regurgitate) until around 7 months of age, as the baby’s stomach is easily full, which causes a small amount of vomiting, also known as a ‘gulp’. This is something that happens more easily in newborns or small babies, as they have a smaller stomach, which easily becomes full.

Gutting happens when the baby’s stomach becomes too full, which causes the valve that closes the passage to the stomach to open easily, which causes the baby to regurgitate milk. In addition, sluggishness can also happen due to excess air in the baby’s stomach, which happens in babies who swallow a lot of air during a feed. In this case, the air will occupy a large volume in the stomach, eventually pushing the milk upwards, thus causing a small vomiting.

Learn about baby’s stomach size each month.

How to avoid golf

To prevent the baby from gushing, it is important to prevent the baby from swallowing too much air during a feed or from drinking large amounts of milk, so that his stomach does not become too full.

In addition, other precautions to be taken to avoid slugging include burping the baby after eating and ensuring that you will only lie down after 30 minutes, and sudden movements after feeding are not recommended. Learn more at Tips to Reduce Baby Sloughing.

When the gulf can be a problem

For it to be normal, the baby’s gulf must have a whitish color, and there may also be traces of blood, which indicate that the mother’s nipples may be cracked, for example.

However, in certain situations the baby’s gulf may not be normal, and it is recommended to consult the pediatrician when the baby:

Difficulty gaining weight or losing weight;

Does not want to eat;

Is constantly irritable or cries heavily, especially after slugs;

Have excessive hiccups or excess saliva production

Has difficulty breathing after the gulf;

It has a greenish gulf;

Feels uncomfortable or restless during feeding.

When the gulf has some of these characteristics, it can indicate that the baby has reflux problems or bowel obstruction, for example, and in these situations it is important to consult the pediatrician or go to the hospital as soon as possible, so that the cause of the problem can be identified and dealt with appropriately. One of the problems with regurgitation is that it increases the risk of respiratory arrest or pneumonia, as the contents of the stomach can pass into the baby’s lungs.

Between 8 months and 1 year of age, the baby’s frequent snorts are no longer normal, as the baby can already adopt an upright posture and the foods he eats are already solid or pasty, being more difficult to regurgitate because they are thicker.