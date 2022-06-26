How to know if the baby breastfeeds enough

To ensure that the milk offered to the baby is sufficient, it is important that breastfeeding up to six months be done on demand, that is, without time restrictions and without breastfeeding time, but that it is at least 8 to 12 months old. times in a 24-hour period.

When these recommendations are followed, the baby will hardly be hungry, as he will be being fed properly.

Even so, after breastfeeding, the mother should be aware of the following signs to confirm that breastfeeding was really enough:

The sound of the baby swallowing was perceptible;

The baby appears calm and relaxed after breastfeeding;

The baby spontaneously released the breast;

The breast became lighter and softer after the feeding;

The nipple is the same as it was before the feeding, it is not flat or white.

Some women may report thirst, drowsiness, and relaxation after giving the baby the milk, which are also strong indications that the breast-feeding was effective and that the baby had enough milk.

Other ways to identify effective breastfeeding

In addition to the signs that can be observed right after breastfeeding, there are other signs that can be observed over time and that help to know if the baby is breastfeeding enough, such as:

1. The baby attaches correctly to the breast

The correct attachment of the breast is essential to ensure the child’s good nutrition, as it ensures that the baby can suck and swallow milk effectively and without the risk of choking. Check out how the baby should latch correctly during breastfeeding.

2. The baby’s weight is increasing

During the first three days of life, it is common for the newborn to lose weight, however after the 5th day of breastfeeding, when milk production increases, the baby will regain the lost weight within 14 days and after that period it will gain weight. about 20 to 30 grams a day for the first three months and 15 to 20 grams a day for the three to six months.

3. Wet diapers are changed 4 times a day

Right after birth, in the first week, the baby should wet a diaper with urine a day until the 4th day. After this period, it is estimated the use of 4 or 5 diapers per day, which should also be heavier and wetter, which is a great indication that breastfeeding is sufficient and that the baby is well hydrated.

4. Dirty diapers are changed 3 times a day

The feces during the first days after birth behave like urine, that is, the baby has a dirty diaper for each day from birth to the 4th day, after which the feces change from green or dark brown, to the color yellower and diapers are changed at least 3 times a day, in addition to being in greater quantity compared to the first week.