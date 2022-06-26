13 health benefits of moringa

Moringa, also called the tree of life or white acacia, is a medicinal plant that has a large amount of vitamins and minerals, such as iron, carotenoids, quercetin, vitamin C, among others, which provide a greater antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect.

For this reason, this plant has been used to treat some respiratory diseases, reduce anxiety, lose weight and even control the concentration of glucose in the blood in diabetic people. However, there are still few studies that prove all its benefits and that describe the minimum doses, as well as its safety for human use.

The scientific name of moringa is moringa oleifera and, generally, its most used part is the leaf. In 2019, Anvisa banned the sale of any product containing this plant, precisely because there are few studies that demonstrate the effective doses and safety of the plant for health.

Possible benefits of moringa

According to some scientific studies, moringa may be effective for:

1. Increase breathing capacity

Some studies indicate that this plant seems to be able to alleviate the symptoms of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, as it helps to increase hemoglobin concentrations and, consequently, circulating oxygen in the blood.

2. Prevent diabetes

Moringa has antioxidant properties that can help regulate oxidative stress in the body, which lowers blood sugar levels as well as protecting the body’s cells.

3. Protect the heart

Being rich in fiber, this plant can help reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine and the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries, thus decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

In addition, due to its antioxidant effect, moringa can also prevent or reduce inflammation in the body, which contributes to heart health.

4. Regulate blood pressure

Due to the presence of tocopherols, polyphenols and flavonoids in its composition, moringa could help regulate blood pressure, as these substances have a vasodilating effect, which helps to relax blood vessels and improve blood circulation.

5. Help with weight loss

Moringa is a plant rich in fiber and protein, which help to increase the feeling of satiety and, consequently, reduce the amount of food and calories ingested, facilitating weight loss.

In addition, some animal studies also indicate that moringa can help decrease the amount of fat accumulated in the body.

6. Prevent and fight anemia

Moringa leaves have a large amount of iron (105 mg per 100 g of leaf), which could favor the formation of red blood cells and increase the amount of hemoglobin in the blood, helping to treat anemia, especially anemia caused by lack of of iron.

7. Increase the body’s defenses

Moringa has vitamin C, polyphenols and beta-carotene in its composition, which are substances that have the potential to help strengthen the immune system, increasing the body’s natural defenses.

8. Have analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect

Due to the presence of isothiocyanates, quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which are substances that help to reduce the inflammatory process, moringa could be used to relieve the symptoms of inflammatory problems such as rheumatism and even inflammation of the prostate, for example.

9. Protect and moisturize the skin

Due to the large amount of vitamins from the B, C, E and A complex that it has, moringa can favor the formation of collagen, in addition to facilitating the healing of the skin and its hydration.

10. Improve the gastrointestinal system

The consumption of moringa can prevent and help in the treatment of stomach ulcers, in addition to helping to fight constipation, due to its large amount of fiber.

In addition, as it has a vasodilating effect, moringa could also be used in the treatment of hemorrhoids, as it stimulates blood circulation.

11. Prevent the onset of cancer

Some studies seem to indicate that moringa has an anti-cancer effect, as it seems to stimulate the destruction of cancer cells, mainly in the breast and intestine.

12. Improve vision health

Moringa is rich in beta-carotene, which is a precursor component of vitamin A which, among other functions, is responsible for producing visual pigments that help maintain healthy eyesight.

13. Decrease menopausal symptoms

Since it helps to control levels of inflammation and oxidative stress during this period, moringa could help maintain the concentration of hormones during menopause, decreasing the intensity of symptoms. Learn to identify the symptoms of menopause.

Moringa properties

Possible properties of moringa include antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antidiabetic, vasodilatory, anticholinergic, antirheumatic, antihypertensive, antimicrobial, hepatoprotective and healing action.

However, it is important to remember that the properties of the plant are still under study and several results seem to be inconclusive.

moringa tea

Moringa tea does not include the list of plants approved by Anvisa for consumption and, therefore, should be avoided until further studies prove the efficacy and safety of the plant.

However, experts indicate that people who are in the habit of using this plant, and do not wish to discontinue its use, should consume only 2 cups, or 500 mL, of this tea per day, as these amounts do not seem to pose a risk to health. .

Other forms of consumption

In addition to tea, moringa can also be found in the form of capsules, seeds or powder. However, these forms are also prohibited for sale in Brazilian territory and must not be used.

Side effects and contraindications

Moringa consumption can result in some side effects, such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It is recommended to avoid the consumption of the root and its extracts, without the guidance of a professional, as they contain toxic substances that, when used in excessive concentrations, can cause paralysis and even lead to death.

Ingestion of moringa is not recommended for pregnant women and infants, as this medicinal plant can interfere with both pregnancy and breast milk production. Find out which teas pregnant women can and cannot take. People with thyroid problems should also avoid consuming this plant as it appears to affect the production of thyroid hormones.

Nutritional composition

The following table indicates the nutritional composition per 100 g of moringa powder: