Arnold-Chiari syndrome: what it is, types, symptoms and treatment

Arnold-Chiari syndrome is a rare genetic malformation in which the central nervous system is compromised and can result in difficulty with balance, loss of motor coordination and visual problems.

This malformation is more common in women and usually happens during the development of the fetus, when, for an unknown reason, the cerebellum, which is the part of the brain responsible for balance, develops improperly. According to the development of the cerebellum, Arnold-Chiari syndrome can be classified into four types:

Chiari I: It is the most frequent and most observed type in children and occurs when the cerebellum extends to an orifice at the base of the skull, called the foramen magnum, where normally only the spinal cord should pass;

Chiari II: It happens when in addition to the cerebellum, the brainstem also extends to the foramen magnum. This type of malformation is more common to be seen in children with spina bifida, which corresponds to a failure in the development of the spinal cord and the structures that protect it. Learn more about spina bifida;

Chiari III: It happens when the cerebellum and brain stem, in addition to extending to the foramen magnum, reach the spinal cord, and this malformation is the most serious, despite being rare;

Chiari IV: This type is also rare and incompatible with life and happens when there is no development or when there is incomplete development of the cerebellum.

The diagnosis is based on imaging tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging or computed tomography, and on neurological examinations, in which the doctor performs tests to assess the person’s motor and sensory capacity, in addition to balance.

main symptoms

Some children who are born with this malformation may not show symptoms or present when they reach adolescence or adulthood, being more common after the age of 30. Symptoms vary according to the degree of involvement of the nervous system, and may be:

Cervical pain;

Muscle weakness;

Balance difficulty;

Change in coordination;

Loss of sensation and numbness;

Visual change;

Dizziness;

Increase in heart rate.

This malformation is more common to occur during the development of the fetus, but it can happen, more rarely, in adult life due to situations that can decrease the amount of cerebrospinal fluid, such as infections, blows to the head or exposure to toxic substances.

Diagnosis by a neurologist based on symptoms reported by the person, neurological examinations, which allow for the assessment of reflexes, balance and coordination, and analysis of computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is based on symptoms and their severity and is aimed at relieving symptoms and preventing disease progression. If there are no symptoms, there is usually no need for treatment. In some cases, however, the neurologist may recommend the use of medication to relieve pain, such as ibuprofen, for example.

When symptoms appear and are more severe, interfering with the person’s quality of life, the neurologist may indicate a surgical procedure, which is performed under general anesthesia, with the aim of decompressing the spinal cord and allowing the fluid to circulate. cerebrospinal. In addition, physical therapy or occupational therapy may be recommended by the neurologist to improve motor coordination, speech and coordination.