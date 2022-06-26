Liposarcoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Liposarcoma is a rare tumor that starts in the body’s fatty tissue but can easily spread to other soft parts, such as muscles and skin. Because it is very easy to reappear in the same place, even after being removed, or to spread to other places, this type of cancer is considered malignant.

Although it can appear on any part of the body that has a layer of fat, liposarcoma is more common on the arms, legs, or abdomen, and occurs mainly in older people.

As it is a malignant cancer, liposarcoma must be identified as early as possible so that the treatment has a greater chance of success. Treatment may involve removing the tumor through surgery, as well as a combination of radiation and chemotherapy.

Symptoms of Liposarcoma

The signs and symptoms of liposarcoma can vary depending on the affected site:

1. On the arms and legs

Appearance of a lump under the skin;

Pain or aching sensation in the area of ​​the lump;

Swelling somewhere in the leg or arm;

Feeling of weakness when moving the affected limb.

2. In the abdomen

Abdominal pain or discomfort;

Swelling in the belly;

Feeling of a full stomach after eating;

Constipation;

Blood in the stool.

Whenever there is any change in the arms, legs or abdomen that takes more than 1 week to disappear, it is very important to consult a general practitioner, who will evaluate the case and understand if it is necessary to refer to another medical specialty.

How to confirm the diagnosis

After evaluating the signs and symptoms, it is common for the doctor to order other tests to identify the possibility of liposarcoma. The most used exams are computed tomography, as well as magnetic resonance.

If the result continues to support the hypothesis that it is a liposarcoma, the doctor will usually order a biopsy, in which a piece of tissue, taken from the site of the lump, is sent for analysis in the laboratory, where the presence of cancer can be confirmed. as well as identifying the specific type of liposarcoma to help with treatment adequacy.

Main types of liposarcoma

There are 4 main types of liposarcoma:

well differentiated liposarcoma : it is the most common type and normally grows slowly, being more difficult to spread to other places;

: it is the most common type and normally grows slowly, being more difficult to spread to other places; Myxoid and/or round liposarcoma : it is the second most frequent type, but it grows faster and can spread to other parts of the body, forming a differentiated pattern with its cells;

: it is the second most frequent type, but it grows faster and can spread to other parts of the body, forming a differentiated pattern with its cells; dedifferentiated liposarcoma : has a rapid growth and is more common in the arms or legs;

: has a rapid growth and is more common in the arms or legs; pleomorphic liposarcoma: It is the rarest type and is the one that spreads the fastest through the body.

After identifying the type of liposarcoma, as well as its stage of evolution, the doctor can better adapt the treatment, increasing the chances of cure, especially if the cancer is at an earlier stage.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment used may vary according to the affected site, as well as the phase of evolution of the liposarcoma, however, it is relatively common for the first approach to be performed with surgery to try to remove as many cancer cells as possible.

However, and as it is often difficult to remove all the cancer with surgery alone, the doctor may advise you to undergo radiation therapy or chemotherapy sessions.

Sometimes chemotherapy or radiation therapy can also be done before surgery to reduce the size of the cancer and make it easier to remove.