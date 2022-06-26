Dermatomyositis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease that mainly affects muscles and skin, causing muscle weakness and skin lesions. It occurs more often in women and is more common in adults, but it can occur in people under the age of 16, being called childhood dermatomyositis.

Dermatomyositis is sometimes associated with cancer, and it can be a sign of the development of some types of cancers such as lung, breast, ovarian, prostate and colon cancer. It can also be associated with other diseases of the immunity, such as scleroderma and mixed connective tissue disease, for example. Also understand what scleroderma is.

The causes of this disease are of autoimmune origin, in which the body’s own defense cells attack the muscles and cause inflammation of the skin, and, although the reason for this reaction is not yet fully understood, it is known that it is related to genetic alterations, or influenced by the use of some medications or by viral infections. Dermatomyositis has no cure and is therefore a chronic disease, however, treatment with corticosteroids or immunosuppressants can help control symptoms.

main symptoms

Symptoms of dermatomyositis can include:

Muscle weakness, especially in the scapular, pelvic and cervical regions, symmetrically and with gradual worsening;

Appearance of spots or small reddened bumps on the skin, especially in the joints of the fingers, elbows and knees, called Gottron’s sign or papules;

Violet spots on the upper eyelids, called heliotrope;

Joint pain and swelling;

Fever;

Tiredness;

Difficulty swallowing;

Stomach pain;

vomiting;

Weight loss.

Generally, people with this condition may have difficulty performing daily activities such as combing their hair, walking, climbing stairs or getting up from a chair. Also, skin symptoms can get worse with sun exposure.

In the most serious cases, or when dermatomyositis appears in association with other autoimmune diseases, other organs such as the heart, lungs or kidneys can also be affected, affecting their functioning and causing serious complications.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of dermatomyositis is made by evaluating the symptoms of the disease, physical evaluation and tests such as muscle biopsy, electromyography or blood tests to detect the presence of substances that indicate muscle destruction, such as CPK, DHL or AST tests, for example. example.

There may be the production of autoantibodies, such as Myositis-specific Antibodies (MSAs), anti-RNP or anti MJ, for example. which can be found in high amounts in blood tests.

To confirm the diagnosis, it is also necessary for the doctor to differentiate the symptoms of dermatomyositis from other diseases that cause similar symptoms, such as polymyositis or myositis with inclusion bodies, which are also inflammatory diseases of the muscles. Other diseases that should be considered are myofasciitis, necrotizing myositis, polymyalgia rheumatica or inflammation caused by medications such as clofibrate, simvastatin or amphotericin, for example.

how to treat

The treatment of dermatomyositis is done according to the symptoms presented by the patients, but in most cases it includes the use of:

Corticosteroids like Prednisone, as they reduce inflammation in the body;

like Prednisone, as they reduce inflammation in the body; immunosuppressants such as Methotrexate, Azathioprine, Mycophenolate or Cyclophosphamide, to decrease the immune system response;

such as Methotrexate, Azathioprine, Mycophenolate or Cyclophosphamide, to decrease the immune system response; other remediessuch as Hydroxychloroquine, as they are useful to relieve dermatological symptoms, such as sensitivity to light, for example.

These remedies are usually taken in high doses and for prolonged periods, and their action is to reduce the inflammatory process and reduce the symptoms of the disease. When these remedies do not work, another option is administration of human immunoglobulin.

It is also possible to do physiotherapy sessions, with rehabilitation exercises that help relieve symptoms and avoid contractures and retractions. Photoprotection is also indicated, with sunscreens, to prevent the worsening of skin lesions.

When dermatomyositis is associated with cancer, the most appropriate treatment is to treat the cancer, often causing the signs and symptoms of the disease to be alleviated.