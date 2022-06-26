Aortic calcification: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Aortic calcification is a change that occurs due to the accumulation of calcium inside the aorta artery, which reduces the elasticity of the artery and makes it difficult for blood to pass through, causing symptoms such as chest pain and easy tiredness, in addition to increasing the risk of serious complications such as heart attack or stroke.

Although it is a serious situation, when the treatment is done properly and with proper monitoring by the cardiologist, it is possible to improve symptoms and greatly reduce the risk of complications. In some cases, treatment can even help heal the calcification and prevent it from returning.

In addition to calcification of the aorta, a situation known as atheromatous calcification can also occur, in which calcium accumulation occurs next to a fatty plaque, and is therefore more common in people who have uncontrolled high cholesterol. Understand better what aortic atheromatosis is and how to treat it.

The aorta is the red vessel in the abdomen

main symptoms

Symptoms of aortic calcification can be difficult to identify, but they typically include:

Pain in the chest or abdomen in the form of a twinge or tightness, especially during physical exertion;

Easy tiredness;

heart palpitations;

Swelling in the legs, ankles and feet;

Increased urinary frequency;

Dizziness when standing up or walking.

The diagnosis of aortic calcification can be made through tests such as angiography, ultrasound, X-ray, computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging. The doctor will indicate the exam according to the person’s characteristics, and may even request other types of exam to make a better assessment of cardiac function.

Possible causes of aortic calcification

The risk of aortic calcification increases with age and its main causes are:

Accumulation of calcium in the aorta due to excessive calcium supplementation;

Rheumatic fever, which can lead to a decrease in the size of the aorta, making it difficult for blood to pass through;

Complications of genetic heart disease, such as aortic valve defects;

Renal insufficiency;

Presence of atheromatous plaques, which are plaques formed by the accumulation of fat in blood vessels.

People who have high cholesterol, who are overweight, who smoke or drink alcohol excessively are also at a higher risk of developing aortic calcification.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment of aortic calcification should always be guided by a cardiologist, but usually includes the use of medication to control cholesterol and some lifestyle changes, especially diet.

drug treatment

The drugs used to treat aortic calcification are the same drugs used to lower cholesterol, such as Simvastatin, Atorvastatin and Vytorin, as it is normally linked to high cholesterol and clogged blood vessels. In addition, people who take calcium supplements may need to adjust their dose, as directed by their physician. See more examples in Remedies to Lower Cholesterol

However, in the most serious cases where the aorta is very damaged and other complications appear, such as an aortic aneurysm or a complete blockage of this blood vessel, the doctor may recommend surgery to remove the calcium plaque from the artery or to make a bridge. saphenous vein, which will help restore normal blood circulation. See how heart bypass surgery is performed.

Diet changes

To treat aortic calcification, the same care should be taken as in the diet used to lower cholesterol, it is important to increase fiber consumption and reduce the intake of sugars and fats.

What to eat: through fruits and vegetables, you should eat more raw and leafy vegetables such as lettuce and cabbage, whole grains such as oats, chia and flaxseed, and good fats present in olive oil and in fish such as salmon, sardines and tuna.

through fruits and vegetables, you should eat more raw and leafy vegetables such as lettuce and cabbage, whole grains such as oats, chia and flaxseed, and good fats present in olive oil and in fish such as salmon, sardines and tuna. What to avoid: fatty meats such as bacon, tripe, gizzards and liver, industrialized products such as packaged snacks and stuffed biscuits, cakes, sweets in general, sausage, sausage and ham.

In addition to diet, it is important to exercise regularly, stop smoking and avoid drinking alcohol. Find more cholesterol-lowering diet tips.

Along with healthy eating, you can also use home remedies to treat cholesterol and thus prevent the worsening of calcification of the aorta or other blood vessels. See more at home remedies and recipes to lower cholesterol.

Complications of aortic calcification

Aortic calcification increases the risk of cardiovascular problems such as:

heart attack;

Aortic clogging;

Congestive heart failure;

Aneurysm;

Transient ischemic attack;

In addition, this disease can also complicate procedures such as placement of stentwhich is a type of tube implanted inside the blood vessel to facilitate the passage of blood in cases of atherosclerosis, for example.

Signs of improvement and worsening

Signs of improvement in aortic calcification are decreased tiredness and dizziness when standing up or exerting themselves, and the disappearance of chest pain.

Signs of worsening and complications of calcification appear mainly when the blood vessel is completely obstructed, causing severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. This pain mainly occurs 30 to 60 minutes after meals, when there is a greater effort from the abdomen to digest the food.