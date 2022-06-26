How is menstruation in menopause?

When a woman begins to enter menopause, her menstrual cycle is greatly altered due to the sudden and constant hormonal changes that occur at this stage of a woman’s life.

This transition, which takes place between the reproductive phase and menopause, is known as climacteric and is characterized by several changes in menstrual bleeding, which tends to become less irregular. For this reason, it is common for menstruation to fail for a few months, with cases in which it takes more than 60 days to return.

Normally, a woman only enters menopause when she completes 12 consecutive months without menstruation, but until that happens, it is important that she is followed up by a gynecologist, who will be able to tell you what to do to combat other common climacteric symptoms, such as hot flashes, insomnia. or irritability. See everything she can do to fight the first symptoms of menopause.

Main alterations of menstruation in the climacteric

Some common changes in the menstrual cycle during menopause are:

1. Menstruation in small amount

With menopause approaching, menstruation may come for more days, but with less bleeding, or for longer and with very heavy bleeding. Some women may also have short menstrual cycles, with too much or too little bleeding.

These changes occur due to the low production of estrogen and progesterone, as well as the lack of ovulation in women, being natural and expected to happen around 50 years of age.

2. Menstruation with clots

During the climacteric, the appearance of small blood clots in menstruation is normal, however, if there are many blood clots in menstruation, you should go to the gynecologist, because this can be a sign of uterine polyps or even cancer. Vaginal discharge accompanied by small traces of blood can also occur between 2 menstrual periods, but it also requires medical consultation.

3. Delayed period

Delayed menstruation is a common occurrence in the climacteric, but it can also happen if a woman becomes pregnant at this stage. Therefore, it is best to carry out a pregnancy test if you have not had a tubal ligation and it is still possible to get pregnant.

Many women get pregnant during the climacteric because they think that their body is not capable of browning eggs and that is why they stop using contraceptive methods and the pregnancy ends up happening. Although late pregnancy is riskier, most of the time there are no complications. Learn more at: Is it possible to get pregnant during menopause?

To be sure that she is entering menopause, a woman can go to the gynecologist and perform tests that can evaluate hormonal variations and how her uterus and endometrium are doing, making sure that there are no health problems leading to the appearance of symptoms such as menstruation. prolonged or menstrual absence.

Find out what you can do to feel better at this stage by watching the video below: