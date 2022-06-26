Lack of appetite: 5 main causes and what to do

Lack of appetite usually does not represent any health problem, not least because nutritional needs vary from person to person, as well as their eating habits and lifestyle, which directly influences appetite.

However, when the lack of appetite is accompanied by other symptoms such as rapid weight loss and diarrhea, for example, it is important to seek medical attention so that the cause of the loss of appetite is identified and appropriate treatment initiated.

In this way, it is possible to avoid possible complications such as hormonal changes due to lack of nutrients and malnutrition. Understand the health consequences of malnutrition.

The main causes for lack of appetite can be:

1. Emotional or psychological problems

Depression and anxiety, for example, can decrease a person’s appetite, and can even result in weight loss and bowel problems.

In addition to these psychological disorders, anorexia is considered one of the main causes of loss of appetite, because the person feels very overweight and is afraid to eat, which causes the appetite to decrease. Understand better what anorexia is and how to treat it.

What to do: the best option is to seek help from a psychologist or psychiatrist so that depression, anxiety, anorexia or other psychological problems are identified and treated. In addition, it is important that the person follows up with a nutritionist so that a diet is indicated according to their nutritional needs.

2. Infections

Most infections, whether bacterial, viral or parasitic, present a lack of appetite and in some cases gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and abdominal pain, in addition to fever, nausea and vomiting.

What to do: when there are symptoms related to infectious diseases, it is important to go to the infectious disease specialist or general practitioner for tests to be carried out, identifying the cause of the infection and thus starting the most appropriate treatment for the case, which may include the use of antibiotics or antivirals, for example. .

3. Chronic diseases

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer may present as a symptom of loss of appetite.

In the case of cancer specifically, in addition to lack of appetite, there is rapid weight loss with no apparent cause and changes in urine. Learn how to identify other cancer symptoms.

What to do: It is important to seek advice from the general practitioner if any chronic illness is suspected. Thus, it is possible to identify the cause of the loss of appetite and start the appropriate treatment, avoiding complications and restoring the person’s desire to eat and health.

4. Use of medication

Some medications, such as fluoxetine, tramadol and liraglutide, have the side effect of decreased appetite, which usually passes after the medication’s adaptation phase, which is not serious, unless other symptoms appear that may interfere with quality of life. of the person such as changes in sleep and headaches, for example.

What to do: if the loss of appetite is related to the use of medication and interferes with daily activities, it is important that this is communicated to the treating physician to assess the possibility of replacing the medication with another that does not have this side effect.

5. Abuse of licit and illicit drugs

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and other drugs can also interfere with appetite, reducing it and even eliminating it completely, in addition to causing other health complications, such as chemical dependence and the development of psychological disorders. Learn which diseases are related to drug abuse.

What to do: the best solution for these cases is to reduce or avoid the consumption of these substances, because in addition to regulating appetite, it prevents diseases such as liver steatosis, lung cancer and depression, for example.

when to go to the doctor

If the lack of appetite is associated with other symptoms, especially rapid weight loss, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and diarrhea, it is important to seek medical attention, as this condition can lead to malnutrition and severe dehydration.

To investigate the cause of the lack of appetite, the doctor may indicate the performance of tests such as the complete blood count, lipid panel, blood glucose level and C-reactive protein (CRP) for example.

In addition, it is very important that the person seeks guidance from a nutritionist after the diagnosis has ruled out diseases and infections, so that, through a complete nutritional assessment, the necessary nutrients can be provided for the return of the proper functioning of the organism, which in some cases may indicate the use of food supplements.