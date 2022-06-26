Benefits of Lemon Tea (with Garlic, Honey, or Ginger)

Lemon is an excellent home remedy to detoxify and improve immunity because it is rich in potassium, chlorophyll and helps to alkalize the blood, helping to eliminate toxins and decreasing the symptoms of physical and mental fatigue.

In addition, as lemon is a good source of vitamin C, it also helps to treat constipation, lose weight, improve the appearance of the skin, protect organs from degenerative diseases and infections, accelerate healing and prevent premature aging. .

Some examples of lemon tea recipes are:

1. Lemon tea with garlic

Lemon and garlic, together, are a great natural option for the flu, because in addition to the properties of lemon, due to the presence of garlic and ginger, this juice has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory action, also helping to improve circulation. blood pressure and reduced headaches.

Ingredients

3 cloves of garlic;

1 spoon of honey;

Half a lemon;

1 cup of water.

Preparation mode

Crush the garlic cloves and add them to a pan together with the water and boil for about 5 minutes. Then, add half a squeezed lemon and honey, and then drink it while still warm. Learn about other health benefits of garlic.

Watch the following video and check out how to enjoy the benefits of lemon more:

2. Lemon, ginger and honey tea

Ginger lemon tea also helps relieve nasal congestion, sore throat and chills. Plus, it’s great for improving digestion and nausea.

Ingredients

3 teaspoons of grated fresh ginger root;

500 ml of water;

2 tablespoons of lemon juice;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Boil the ginger in a covered pan for about 10 minutes, then remove from the heat, strain and add the lemon juice and honey. You can drink it several times a day. Learn about the health benefits of ginger.

3. Lemon peel tea

This tea contains lemon essential oils that have a purifying effect, in addition to being delicious to drink after a meal, for example.

Ingredients

Half a glass of water;

3 cm of lemon peel.

Preparation mode

Boil the water and then add the lemon rind, which must be cut very thinly in order to completely eliminate the white part. Cover for a few minutes and then drink, still warm, without sweetening.

Lemon is really an important ingredient to always be present in the kitchen, not only for its versatility and delicious taste but mainly because of its nutritional value and health benefits.