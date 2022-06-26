Brazilian Natural Medicine

21 Foods Rich in Vitamin E (and Recommended Amount)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read

Foods rich in vitamin E are mainly nuts and vegetable oils, such as olive oil or sunflower oil, for example.

This vitamin is important to strengthen the immune system, especially in adults, as it has strong antioxidant action, preventing the damage caused by free radicals in cells. Thus, this is an essential vitamin to boost immunity and prevent infections such as the flu.

There is even some evidence that good concentrations of vitamin E in the blood are related to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and even cancer. Understand better what vitamin E is for.

Vitamin E rich food table

The following table shows the amount of vitamin E present in 100 g of food sources of this vitamin:

Food (100 g)Amount of Vitamin E
Sunflower seed52 mg
Sunflower oil51.48 mg
Hazelnut24 mg
Corn oil21.32 mg
Canola oil21.32 mg
Olive oil12.5 mg
Brazil nut7.14 mg
Peanut7 mg
Almond5.5 mg
Pistachio5.15 mg
cod liver oil3 mg
Nuts2.7 mg
Shellfish2 mg
Chard1.88 mg
Avocado1.4 mg
Prune1.4 mg
Tomato Sauce1.39 mg
Mango1.2 mg
Papaya1.14 mg
Pumpkin1.05 mg
Grape0.69 mg

In addition to these foods, many others contain vitamin E, but in smaller amounts, such as broccoli, spinach, pears, salmon, pumpkin seeds, cabbage, eggs, blackberries, apples, chocolate, carrots, bananas, lettuce and brown rice.

How Much Vitamin E Should You Eat?

Recommended amounts of vitamin E vary by age:

  • 0 to 6 months: 4 mg/day;
  • 7 to 12 months: 5 mg/day;
  • Children between 1 and 3 years: 6 mg/day;
  • Children between 4 and 8 years: 7 mg/day;
  • Children between 9 and 13 years: 11 mg/day;
  • Adolescents between 14 and 18 years: 15 mg/day;
  • Adults over 19 years old: 15 mg/day;
  • Pregnant: 15 mg/day;
  • Breastfeeding women: 19 mg/day.

In addition to food, vitamin E can also be obtained through the use of nutritional supplements, which should always be indicated by a doctor or nutritionist, according to the needs of each person.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Pigeon breast: what it is, features and treatment

1 hour ago

Ear wash: what it is, what it is for and possible risks

2 hours ago

5 best exercises for osteoporosis

3 hours ago

How to identify depression (at different stages of life)

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.