21 Foods Rich in Vitamin E (and Recommended Amount)

Foods rich in vitamin E are mainly nuts and vegetable oils, such as olive oil or sunflower oil, for example.

This vitamin is important to strengthen the immune system, especially in adults, as it has strong antioxidant action, preventing the damage caused by free radicals in cells. Thus, this is an essential vitamin to boost immunity and prevent infections such as the flu.

There is even some evidence that good concentrations of vitamin E in the blood are related to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and even cancer. Understand better what vitamin E is for.

Vitamin E rich food table

The following table shows the amount of vitamin E present in 100 g of food sources of this vitamin:

Food (100 g) Amount of Vitamin E Sunflower seed 52 mg Sunflower oil 51.48 mg Hazelnut 24 mg Corn oil 21.32 mg Canola oil 21.32 mg Olive oil 12.5 mg Brazil nut 7.14 mg Peanut 7 mg Almond 5.5 mg Pistachio 5.15 mg cod liver oil 3 mg Nuts 2.7 mg Shellfish 2 mg Chard 1.88 mg Avocado 1.4 mg Prune 1.4 mg Tomato Sauce 1.39 mg Mango 1.2 mg Papaya 1.14 mg Pumpkin 1.05 mg Grape 0.69 mg

In addition to these foods, many others contain vitamin E, but in smaller amounts, such as broccoli, spinach, pears, salmon, pumpkin seeds, cabbage, eggs, blackberries, apples, chocolate, carrots, bananas, lettuce and brown rice.

How Much Vitamin E Should You Eat?

Recommended amounts of vitamin E vary by age:

0 to 6 months: 4 mg/day;

7 to 12 months: 5 mg/day;

Children between 1 and 3 years: 6 mg/day;

Children between 4 and 8 years: 7 mg/day;

Children between 9 and 13 years: 11 mg/day;

Adolescents between 14 and 18 years: 15 mg/day;

Adults over 19 years old: 15 mg/day;

Pregnant: 15 mg/day;

Breastfeeding women: 19 mg/day.

In addition to food, vitamin E can also be obtained through the use of nutritional supplements, which should always be indicated by a doctor or nutritionist, according to the needs of each person.