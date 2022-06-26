Ear wash: what it is, what it is for and possible risks

Ear washing is a procedure that allows you to remove excess wax, but it can also be used to remove any type of dirt that has accumulated deeper in the ear canal over time.

However, washing should not be used to remove objects that have been inserted into the ear canal, as can happen with children. In these cases, you should immediately go to the otolaryngologist or pediatrician to remove the object without causing damage to the ear. See what to do in case of an insect or object in the ear.

Ear washing should only be done by an ENT or other trained health care professional, however, there are situations in which the doctor may recommend something similar but safer, known as “bulb irrigation”, which can be done at home for relieve the discomfort of people who often suffer from a clogged ear, for example.

What is washing for?

Excessive accumulation of wax in the ear can cause small damage to the ear canal and make it difficult to hear, especially in people where the wax is very dry, so washing helps to reduce the risk of these changes, especially when other forms of treatment do not were successful.

In addition, and unlike the cotton swab, it is also a relatively safe method of removing small insects or small pieces of food, preventing them from moving deeper into the ear. See other ways to clean your ear without a cotton swab.

Although it is a simple technique, washing should not be done at home, as the ear has natural mechanisms to remove wax. Thus, this technique should only be used when indicated by the otolaryngologist. However, there is the possibility of doing irrigation with a bulb syringe, which is sold in the pharmacy, and which is considered a safe practice to do at home.

how to do it at home

Ear washing should not be done at home, as it is necessary to have professional guidance to avoid complications such as infections or perforation of the eardrum.

However, for people who suffer from earwax buildup very frequently, a doctor may advise a similar technique called bulb irrigation, which is done as follows:

Turn the ear to and pull the ear from the topslightly opening the ear canal; Place the tip of the bulb syringe in the ear entrancewithout pushing the tip in; Squeeze the syringe lightly and pour a small jet of warm water into the ear; Wait about 60 seconds in this position and then turn your head to the side to let the dirty water out; Dry the ear well with a soft towel or with a hair dryer on low heat.

This technique needs to be done with a bulb syringe, which can be purchased at the pharmacy.

bulb syringe

possible risks

Ear washing is a very safe procedure when performed by an otolaryngologist or other trained health care professional. Still, like any other procedure, it also has risks, such as:

ear infection : mainly happens when the ear canal is not properly dried after washing;

: mainly happens when the ear canal is not properly dried after washing; eardrum perforation : although it is more rare, it can arise if the washing is done badly and pushes the wax inside the ear;

: although it is more rare, it can arise if the washing is done badly and pushes the wax inside the ear; onset of vertigo : washing can interfere with the liquids naturally present in the ear, causing a temporary feeling of vertigo;

: washing can interfere with the liquids naturally present in the ear, causing a temporary feeling of vertigo; temporary hearing loss: in case washing causes some kind of inflammation in the ear.

So, although it can be done in certain cases, ear washing should not be too frequent, as excessive wax removal is also not beneficial. Wax is naturally produced by the ear to protect the ear canal from injury and infection.

Who shouldn’t do the washing

While relatively safe, ear washing should be avoided by people with a perforated eardrum, an ear infection, severe ear pain, diabetes, or who have a disease that weakens the immune system.

If you can’t wash, look at other natural ways to remove earwax.