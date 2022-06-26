5 best exercises for osteoporosis

The best exercises for osteoporosis are those that help to increase muscle strength, bones and joints and improve balance, because in this way it is possible to prevent deformities and bone fractures, improving the person’s quality of life.

Thus, some of the exercises that can be indicated are walking, dancing and some weight training exercises, for example, as they are less impact activities and promote bone strengthening. In some cases, physiotherapy may also be recommended, which may be indicated 2 to 4 times a week.

In addition to exercise, it is also important that the person has a healthy, balanced diet rich in calcium, and it is also important to take medication that may have been prescribed by the doctor.

It is important that the exercises are carried out under the supervision of a physical education professional or physical therapist, as it is possible to prevent complications. Some of the exercises that can be indicated in the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis are:

1. Walk

Walking is a great exercise option for osteoporosis, as in addition to being low impact, it helps to increase bone density, making bones stronger and thus reducing the risk of fractures. In addition, walking helps to improve balance and motor coordination, reducing the risk of falls and, consequently, fractures. It is recommended that the walk be done every day for at least 30 minutes.

2. Dance

Dancing also helps prevent osteoporosis, as it works directly on the bones of the legs, hips and spine, helping to delay the loss of minerals in the bones, as well as improving blood circulation, cardiorespiratory capacity and improving quality of life.

3. Climb stairs

Climbing stairs is also a great exercise for osteoporosis, as it stimulates bone mass production. However, this exercise is not recommended for everyone, as the impact is a little greater. Thus, it is important to consult the orthopedist or physical therapist to find out if climbing stairs is a good option.

4. Bodybuilding

Weight training is also an exercise option for osteoporosis as it puts tension on muscles and bones, helping to increase bone density and strengthen bones. In addition, weight lifting is excellent for promoting the formation of strong and healthy bones. However, it is important that weight training is done under the supervision of a physical education professional.

5. Water aerobics

Water aerobics also helps to prevent and treat osteoporosis, as it is also able to favor the deposition of calcium in the bones and, consequently, strengthen the bones. In addition, water aerobics also helps improve physical conditioning, relieves stress and anxiety and strengthens muscles.

When is physical therapy indicated?

Physiotherapy is often indicated with the aim of preventing complications, such as bone deformations and fractures and, therefore, is usually recommended for people who have a higher level of bone loss. Thus, in physiotherapy sessions, stretching and muscle strengthening exercises are performed, as well as exercises that help to increase the amplitude of the joints. See how physiotherapy for osteoporosis is done.

Check out the video below for more tips to prevent and treat osteoporosis: