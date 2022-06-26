Arachnoid cyst: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

The arachnoid cyst is a benign lesion formed by cerebrospinal fluid, which develops between the arachnoid membrane and the brain. In rarer cases it can also form in the spinal cord.

These cysts can be primary or congenital when they are formed during the baby’s development during pregnancy, or secondary, when they form throughout life due to trauma or infection, being less common.

Arachnoid cysts are usually not serious or dangerous, and should not be confused with cancer, and may even be asymptomatic. There are three types of arachnoid cysts:

Type I : they are small and asymptomatic;

: they are small and asymptomatic; Type II: they are medium and cause displacement of the temporal lobe;

they are medium and cause displacement of the temporal lobe; Type III: are large and cause displacement of the temporal, frontal, and parietal lobes.

what are the symptoms

Usually these cysts are asymptomatic and the person only discovers that they have the cyst when they undergo a routine exam or the diagnosis of some disease.

However, there are cases where arachnoid cysts have some risks and cause symptoms that depend on where they develop, their size or if they compress a nerve or any sensitive area of ​​the brain or spinal cord:

Cyst located in the brain Cyst located in the spinal cord Headache Back pain Dizziness Scoliosis nausea and vomiting Muscle weakness Difficulty walking muscle spasms unconsciousness lack of sensitivity Hearing or vision problems Tingling in arms and legs balance problems Difficulty controlling the bladder delay in development Difficulty controlling the bowels Insanity

Possible causes

Primary arachnoid cysts are caused by abnormal growth of the brain or spinal cord during the baby’s development.

Secondary arachnoid cysts can be caused by various situations, such as injuries or complications to the brain or spinal cord, infection such as meningitis or tumors.

How is the treatment done?

If the arachnoid cyst does not cause symptoms, no treatment is necessary, however, it should be monitored periodically using a CT scan or an MRI scan to see if it increases in size or if there is any change in morphology.

If the cyst causes symptoms, it should be evaluated to see if surgery is necessary, which is usually safe and produces good results. There are 3 types of surgeries:

Permanent drainage system which consists of placing a permanent device that drains fluid from the cyst to the abdomen, in order to reduce pressure on the brain, which fluid is reabsorbed by the body;

which consists of placing a permanent device that drains fluid from the cyst to the abdomen, in order to reduce pressure on the brain, which fluid is reabsorbed by the body; Fenestration , which consists of making a cut in the skull to access the cyst, and in which incisions are made in the cyst so that the fluid is drained and absorbed by the surrounding tissues, thus reducing the pressure it exerts on the brain. Although it is more invasive than the previous system, it is more effective and definitive.

, which consists of making a cut in the skull to access the cyst, and in which incisions are made in the cyst so that the fluid is drained and absorbed by the surrounding tissues, thus reducing the pressure it exerts on the brain. Although it is more invasive than the previous system, it is more effective and definitive. endoscopic fenestration, which is an advanced technique that has the same benefits as fenestration, but is less invasive because it is not necessary to open the skull, being a quick procedure. This procedure uses an endoscope, which is a type of tube with a camera at the end, which drains fluid from the cyst into the brain.

Thus, one should talk to the doctor, in order to understand which procedure is most appropriate for the type of cyst and the symptoms presented, in addition to factors such as age, location or size of the cyst, for example.