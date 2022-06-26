West syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

West Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by frequent epileptic seizures, being more common among boys and which begins to manifest during the first year of the baby’s life. Usually the first attacks occur between 3 and 5 months of life, although the diagnosis can be made up to 12 months.

There are 3 types of this syndrome, symptomatic, idiopathic and cryptogenic, and in symptomatic the baby has a cause such as the baby not breathing for a long time at birth; cryptogenic is when it is caused by some other brain disease or abnormality, and idiopathic is when the cause cannot be discovered and the baby may have normal motor development, such as sitting and crawling.

Main features

The striking features of this syndrome are the delay in psychomotor development, daily epileptic seizures (sometimes more than 100), in addition to tests such as the electroencephalogram that confirm the suspicion. About 90% of children with this syndrome usually have mental retardation, autism and oral disorders are very common. Bruxism, mouth breathing, dental malocclusion and gingivitis are the most common changes in these children.

The most frequent is that the bearer of this syndrome is also affected by other brain disorders, which can make treatment difficult, having a worse development, being difficult to control. However, there are babies if they recover completely.

Causes of West Syndrome

The causes of this disease are not known for sure, which can be caused by several factors, but the most common are problems at birth, such as lack of cerebral oxygenation at birth or shortly after birth, and hypoglycemia.

Some situations that seem to favor this syndrome are brain malformation, prematurity, sepsis, Angelman syndrome, stroke, or infections such as rubella or cytomegalovirus during pregnancy, in addition to drug use or excessive alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Another cause is a mutation in the gene Aristaless-related homeobox (ARX) on the X chromosome.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for West Syndrome should be started as soon as possible because during epileptic seizures the brain can suffer irreversible damage, seriously compromising the baby’s health and development.

The use of drugs such as adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is an alternative treatment, in addition to physical therapy and hydrotherapy. Medications such as sodium valproate, vigabatrin, pyridoxine, and benzodiazepines may be prescribed by your doctor.

Is West syndrome curable?

In the simplest cases, when West syndrome is not related to other diseases, when it does not generate symptoms, that is, when its cause is not known, it is considered idiopathic West syndrome and when the child receives treatment initially, then when the first crises appear, the disease can be controlled, there is a chance of cure, it is not necessary to undergo physical therapy, and the child can have a normal development.

However, when the baby has other associated diseases and when his health condition is serious, the disease cannot be cured, although treatments can bring more comfort. The best person to indicate the baby’s health status is the neuropediatrician who, after evaluating all the exams, will be able to indicate the most suitable medicines and the need for psychomotor stimulation and physiotherapy sessions.