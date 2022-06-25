Home Remedies to Fight Depression (Proven!)

St. John’s wort tea, banana walnut smoothie and concentrated grape juice are great home remedies to help fight stress, anxiety and depression because they contain properties that help the nervous system function.

Anxiety and depression are characterized by moments when the person feels distressed and unwilling to do their daily tasks, without strength to work or study, for example. Deep sadness and the inability to feel good and motivated can also indicate that the person is depressed and these home remedies can be indicated to make the person feel better, being useful against mild or moderate depression.

1. St. John’s Wort Tea

Hypericum, Hypericum perforatum L., also known as St. John’s wort, has properties that act as a natural anti-depressant in psychoactive disorders, relieving common symptoms such as depressive moodiness, anxiety and nervous agitation, for example.

Ingredients

2g of dried St John’s wort leaves and twigs;

1 liter of water.

How to make

Boil water and place in a container with St. John’s Wort leaves. Cover, let cool, strain and drink. It can be sweetened to taste. Drink 3 to 4 cups a day.

St John’s wort has been considered a first-line drug in the treatment of mild to moderate depression. Its use is particularly indicated when classic antidepressant drugs are poorly tolerated and also in the treatment of psychological symptoms of menopause.

Precautions when using St.

Although it has an excellent effect on depressive states, St John’s wort also affects the functioning of several medications, especially those that act on the nervous system, such as antidepressants, antipsychotics, antiepileptics or anxiolytics, for example.

Thus, St. John’s wort should only be used by those who do not take any type of medicine or under the guidance of a doctor.

2. Banana Vitamin

This banana and walnut smoothie is an excellent way to naturally treat milder cases of depression, because both bananas and walnuts contain substances, such as tryptophan, that affect brain serotonin levels, favoring good mood, warding off sadness and the depression.

Ingredients

1 cup of natural yogurt;

1 ripe banana;

1 handful of walnuts;

1 dessert spoon of honey.

How to make

Blend the yogurt and banana in a blender, then add the chopped walnuts and honey, stirring gently. Take this vitamin for breakfast daily, and for a better effect, complete the treatment using green banana biomass every day.

If you don’t know how to make green banana biomass to fight depression naturally, see everything here in this article.

3. Saffron Tea

Saffron, scientific name crocus sativus, is a plant that has shown an effect on depression, stabilizing mood and fighting excess anxiety. This power seems to be mainly related to its composition rich in safranal.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of saffron;

500 ml of water;

1 lemon.

How to make

Add the turmeric to the water and then squeeze the lemon juice into the mixture. Finally, bring to a boil, boil for about 5 minutes, strain and drink the mixture divided into 2 times a day.

In addition, it is still possible to take supplements with turmeric in capsule, and the recommended dose per day is approximately 30 grams. Another option is to regularly add turmeric to food, such as rice. See how to make a delicious saffron rice recipe.

Precautions when using saffron

Although it has promising results, there are still few studies on the use of saffron to treat depression in humans. In addition, it is known that very high doses of this plant can be toxic to the body, so you should avoid using turmeric in excess or taking more than 60 mg of this supplement per day.

4. Grape Concentrate Juice

Concentrated grape juice is another way to fight depression and anxiety naturally, being useful to calm the nerves and feel better because the resveratrol present in the fruit improves blood circulation and brain oxygenation.

In addition, resveratrol also appears to regulate the natural levels of serotonin, which is primarily responsible for the feeling of well-being.

Ingredients

60 ml of concentrated grape juice;

500 ml of water.

How to make

Mix the ingredients and drink 1 glass regularly, before bed. Although it is possible to make grape juice using fresh fruits, the concentration of resveratrol is higher in the concentrated juice, which is why this is the most suitable for treatment. However, the grape soda that can be found in powder form in supermarkets does not have the same effect.

According to some studies, the bioavailability of resveratrol appears to be greater when associated with piperine, the main compound in pepper. So, one can try to add a small amount of black pepper to this juice, for example, to increase the effect of resveratrol against depression.

5. Damiana tea

Damiana, scientifically known as Turnera diffusais an adaptogenic plant that helps to reduce symptoms of depression, since its leaves contain active substances capable of relieving physical and mental symptoms of stress, in addition to improving sleep and all psychological well-being.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of chopped Damiana leaves;

500 ml of water.

How to make

Combine the ingredients in a pan and let it boil for about 15 minutes. Then strain and drink 2 cups a day for at least 30 days.

Precautions when using Damiana

This plant is not yet fully studied and, therefore, its use should not exceed the indicated use. In addition, it should be avoided by pregnant women and also by diabetics, as it can cause dysregulation of blood sugar levels.

6. Valerian root tea

Valerian is a widely used medicinal plant that helps regulate sleep, allowing the brain to enter a cycle of activity and rest that helps reduce day-to-day stress and anxiety.

Thus, this tea is perfect to complement the effect of other home remedies, especially for people with sleep problems.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Add the valerian root to a pot of water and boil for approximately 15 minutes. After turning off the heat, cover the pan and let the tea steep for another 15 minutes. Strain and drink 1 cup 30 minutes to 1 hour before bed.

Watch the video below for more food tips that help fight depression: